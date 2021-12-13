



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
News Commentary

                        
Solving the wicked problems of bridging digital, economic gaps

                        

                        
Paco Pangalangan - Philstar.com
December 13, 2021 | 11:26am
                        

                        


                        
                        
Solving the wicked problems of bridging digital, economic gaps
Stock image of gadgets.
Image by fancycrave1 from Pixabay 

                        

                           
The results of a Stratbase ADR Institute commissioned Social Weather Stations survey draw a strong link between the economy and technology and present a case for more significant government and private sector collaboration to address current digital and economic gaps.



The nationwide survey, conducted between October 20 to 23, 2021, found that almost nine in ten Filipinos (89%) agreed that “the benefits of digital technology such as strong cell phone signals, fast e-banking, and social media can greatly help create jobs and businesses."  Agreement with the statement was even higher in the National Capital Region at 94%.



The survey also found that 92% of respondents nationwide agree that “the government should build, upgrade and extensively expand the country’s digital infrastructure to improve speed, reliability, and access to the internet nationwide.” 



Some 82% of respondents also said that the economy’s growth would be accelerated if the government collaborates with the private sector. 



Asked to identify issues that the private sector can address to boost the economy, 65% of respondents cited creating jobs, 57% expanding livelihood, 46% helping uplift the lives of Filipinos out of poverty, 30% improving healthcare systems, 22% improving the quality of education, and 11% improving the quality and access of digital services. 



These findings were presented during the first session of Pilipinas Conference 2021: Sustaining Economic Recovery Post-Pandemic Towards 2022 and beyond, organized by Stratbase -ADR Institute late last month.



Indeed, this strong link between technology and economic recovery had to be one of the key takeaways from the conference. After all, Secretary Ramon Lopez of the Department of Trade and Industry, who is also chairperson of the Board of Investments, spoke about e-commerce and how it was is one of the few industries that experienced significant growth last year despite the economic slowdown.



“The department has been supportive of the international initiatives on digital economy and trade,” he said.



“The Philippines has been working to facilitate greater adoption of the digital economy through policy regulations, frameworks, we even issued our e-commerce roadmap, we have done a lot of digitalization of MSMEs, introducing e-commerce, and linking them with known e-commerce platforms, concrete initiatives that empower the stakeholders, capacity-building, and even the digitalization of key government services,” Lopez added.



Diwa Guinigundo, former deputy governor of the Monetary and Economics Sector, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, also spoke about the several advantages of the digital economy during the pandemic. Further stating that “The private sector can lead in the innovation of digital products and services that would allow us to increase the breadth and reach of markets in these digital times of pandemic.”



Further highlighting the vital role of the private sector, Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, chairman of Ayala Corp., said that with the backdrop of a pandemic that worsened the fissures of inequality that were already present in our society, that “unprecedented collaboration is demanded of us -- the private sector, government, and civil society, both locally and globally -- all of us have to work together.”



Adding that “the private sector has established itself as a reliable partner of the government in addressing the people’s most urgent pain points,” which include poverty, hunger, health emergency, and unemployment. 



“Squarely addressing the challenges in these areas is the only way to create sustainable impact in its broadest and most inclusive sense,” he said.

Stratbase ADRi President Professor Dindo Manhit called the private sector’s proactive approach “stakeholder capitalism at work.” Stakeholder capitalism is a system where private companies re-orient themselves to serve the interest of all their stakeholders, not just shareholders. 



“Through the investments, expertise, and innovativeness of the private sector, coupled with heightened cooperation with other stakeholders, we believe that the most urgent socio-economic challenges can be addressed, jobs can be created, livelihood ecosystems can be nurtured, poverty can be alleviated, and the lives of millions of Filipinos can be uplifted,” he said. 



While stakeholder capitalism plays an important role in addressing the country’s problems, the country’s growing digital and economic gaps may be too complex to overcome by a pro-active private sector acting alone.



For instance, Charlotte Justine Diokno-Sicat, research fellow, Philippine Institute for Development Studies and vice president, Philippine Economic Society (PES), said the reality of the digital divide is that it exacerbates scarring for the poor and vulnerable in society that are excluded from education, healthcare, work, and credit access – all of which are necessary for human capital development.



“With the shift to a more digital economy, there is a need to upskill and retool workers and enhance technical capacities to be aligned with current public sector initiatives such as the Medium-Term Information and Communications Technology Harmonization Initiative (MITHI), which are government’s efforts to improve government online platforms for delivered better services,” she said. 



Amb. Benedicto Yujuico, president of the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), said our young, educated, and technologically savvy workforce mindset must be oriented towards innovation strategy. 



It is clear from the survey results and from the Pilipinas Conference discussions that the private sector plays a vital role in both driving economic growth and increasing access to digital technology. However, the country’s wicked problems require more than a pro-active private sector to overcome.



The network governance approach sticks out as a way forward in tackling the complex problems of bridging the digital divide and reviving the economy. This approach, of which the concept of public-private partnership is an example, finds solutions and opportunities to address social issues in the nexus of private sector, government, and civil society collaboration.



Indeed, these uncertain times and the complex challenges of addressing the Philippines’ growing digital and economic gaps demand our “unprecedented collaboration” and serve as reminders that “all of us have to work together.”



 



Paco Pangalangan is the executive director of think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      DIGITAL
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Solving the wicked problems of bridging digital, economic gaps
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
54 minutes ago

                              
                              
Solving the wicked problems of bridging digital, economic gaps


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 54 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Stakeholder capitalism is a system where private companies re-orient themselves to serve the interest of all their stakeholders,...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Europe&rsquo;s Global Gateway: A chance for Philippines to advance its economic recovery
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Europe’s Global Gateway: A chance for Philippines to advance its economic recovery


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
The Global Gateway program is an EU’s €300 billion global infrastructure plan to boost smart, clean and secure...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Aspiring for what the Filipino deserves in 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
9 days ago

                              
                              
Aspiring for what the Filipino deserves in 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By Johanna Amancio |
                                 9 days ago                              


                                                            
With only six months away from the 2022 national elections, a series of head-spinning, political machinations in the Philippines...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 ANYARE?: 'Media bias' and agenda setting in the 2022 elections
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
13 days ago

                              
                              
ANYARE?: 'Media bias' and agenda setting in the 2022 elections


                              

                                                                  By James Relativo |
                                 13 days ago                              


                                                            
As the 2022 polls draw nearer, allegations of media bias for or against aspiring candidates — online and offline...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Addressing urgent challenges by making better choices
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
15 days ago

                              
                              
Addressing urgent challenges by making better choices


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 15 days ago                              


                                                            
Attracting investment to create more jobs for Filipinos and drive the country’s economic recovery.

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Playing technology catch-up
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
23 days ago

                              
                              
Playing technology catch-up


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 23 days ago                              


                                                            
Despite the country’s rapid growth, the Philippines’ digital economy also has the lowest penetration in the region,...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with