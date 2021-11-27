



































































 




   

   









   ^


         

            

            








            

            

               
            

            

            

               

                  

                     

                        
News Commentary

                        
Addressing urgent challenges by making better choices

                        

                        
Paco Pangalangan - Philstar.com
November 27, 2021 | 1:00pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Addressing urgent challenges by making better choices
This file photo taken on March 29, 2014 shows a Philippine Navy vessel that has been grounded since 1999 to assert the nation's sovereignty over the Second Thomas Shoal, a remote South China Sea reef also claimed by China. 
AFP/Jay Directo

                        

                           
Attracting investment to create more jobs for Filipinos and drive the country’s economic recovery. Increasing our climate resilience and addressing climate change. Defending our rights in the West Philippine Sea. Fighting the corruption and disinformation that are corroding democracy. 



These are but a few of the urgent challenges that the Philippines faces. They are also themes that our think tank, the Stratbase ADR Institute, tackled across five sessions of its Pilipinas Conference 2021.



Over the last week, the Pilipinas Conference brought together thought leaders from the government, business sector, academe and civil society to discuss and share their insights on five topics: (1) economic recovery; (2) trade and investments; (3) environmental sustainability; (4) defense and security and (5) governance. 



With over fifty speakers and several thousand participating over the five-day summit, the discussion was rich and diverse. And while indeed there were more than enough ideas to fill multiple columns, here are key takeaways from the conference that I thought must be shared,



The first is that the private sector has a critical role in reducing poverty by creating new jobs, livelihood opportunities, and community and stakeholder-oriented initiatives. In his remarks on sustaining economic recovery during the conference’s opening session, Jaime Augusto Zóbel, chairman of the Ayala Corp., said that not only does the private sector play an important role, but that “the task at hand really requires our collective commitment. All of us, to harness our sectors’ unique and complementary wisdom, resources, and energy to adequately address the societal pain-points towards national recovery and growth.” 



The second is that the pace of our economic recovery has much to do with having investment-friendly policies. For instance, Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said that “for the Philippines, we recognize that the trajectory of one’s recovery would highly depend on the policies and programs adopted and implemented in response to the pandemic.”



“Among the critical policies and programs would be keeping the markets open for trade and investments, ensuring the smooth flow of goods and services -- our supply chain -- effective containment of the pandemic, delivery of massive vaccination which we are currently doing, and easing of mobility restrictions,” he added. The secretary also called for the reopening of borders and travel, enhanced trade, and the multilateral approach for vaccine production, procurement, and distribution. 



The third is the pressing need further to raise awareness of the consequences of climate inaction. Our speakers discussed the urgent need for clean energy transition, circular economy models, sustainable urban development and transport models, and productive and regenerative agriculture. In his remarks, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno also emphasized the need for continued effort to engage all stakeholders, saying further that “we recognize that the environmental and social risks are not just business risks, but risks that affect everyone and the future generations to come.” 



The fourth key takeaway is the strategic benefits of a multilateral approach to challenges faced in the West Philippine Sea. According to Department of National Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, “as the Indo-Pacific region is set to face more uncertainties, there is more incentive for countries to band together, especially those with mutual interests. While resolving territorial disputes and balancing the geopolitical landscape, nontraditional security threats present an impetus for cooperation.”



The Philippines, therefore, should take a more active role in promoting multilateralism. It should lead and call on ASEAN to be more proactive in asserting the interests of its member-states, instead of being a passive stakeholder,” he added.



The fifth is the renewed calls for more transparent and accountable governance. The last session of the conference discussed the corrosive effects that strongman populism and COVID-19 corruption have had on the country’s democratic institutions and the importance of the upcoming national elections. Former Justice and Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales posed the questions, “If we are to look at how our democratic ideals of transparency, accountability, empowerment, participation, and rule of law over the last years, can we say fairly that they have not heavily waned?”



Indeed, the country finds itself approaching a crossroads next year. In the words of Carpio-Morales, “the result would be a possible return to a regime with autocracy tendencies, could be a reinstallation to power those who by history have already bastardized the democracy and guilty covers of the country or it could also be a restoration of good governance and democracy.” 



Undeniably, the importance of these takeaways is magnified when viewed with the upcoming elections in mind. As early as now, those who aspire to lead the country are busy attempting to win over Filipino voters. 



Some promise integrity and better governance, that fighting corruption will be a top priority. Some promise better economics, reviving small and medium businesses and providing jobs for citizens. And others promise greatness, with grand but broad statements on what will and will not happen in a short amount of time. 



Candidates appealing to the fantasy of greatness are not uncommon during the campaign period. But the leaders who promise the “great” may not always assure the “good.”  



So although Filipinos are already confronted with great economic, political, environmental, and security challenges, it is essential that we choose good leaders since a vote for genuine and good leaders will ripple across other facets of life.



 



Paco Pangalangan is the executive director of think tank Stratbase ADR Institute.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      NATIONAL ECONOMY
                                                      WEST PHILIPPINE SEA DISPUTES
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Addressing urgent challenges by making better choices
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
53 minutes ago

                              
                              
Addressing urgent challenges by making better choices


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 53 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Attracting investment to create more jobs for Filipinos and drive the country’s economic recovery.

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Playing technology catch-up
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
7 days ago

                              
                              
Playing technology catch-up


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 7 days ago                              


                                                            
Despite the country’s rapid growth, the Philippines’ digital economy also has the lowest penetration in the region,...

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Sustaining the momentum of our digital economy
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
14 days ago

                              
                              
Sustaining the momentum of our digital economy


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 14 days ago                              


                                                            
The season is upon us, and a lot of people are probably busy ticking items off their Christmas shopping lists. 

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Museums matter in nation-building
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
Museums matter in nation-building


                              

                                                                  By Ernesto Carolina |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
It is very important that we Filipinos must know our history.

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The energy sector needs our attention
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
21 days ago

                              
                              
The energy sector needs our attention


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 21 days ago                              


                                                            
Anyone that uses electricity should understand how important the energy sector is.

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 The 2022 elections: Undoubtedly different, yet unsurprisingly familiar
                              


                                                         


                           

                                                            
28 days ago

                              
                              
The 2022 elections: Undoubtedly different, yet unsurprisingly familiar


                              

                                                                  By Paco Pangalangan |
                                 28 days ago                              


                                                            
The May 9, 2022 general elections will be the country's first national election conducted during a pandemic.

                                                         


      

         

            
News Commentary
fbtw

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with