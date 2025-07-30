^

Barangay certificate, company ID not allowed in voter registration

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
July 30, 2025 | 12:00am
Barangay certificate, company ID not allowed in voter registration
Photo of government IDs
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Barangay certificates and company identification cards (IDs) will not be accepted in the voter registration for the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE), according to the Commission on Elections.

The Comelec said that community tax certificates or cedulas and clearances issued by the Philippine National Police are also not acceptable when applying for inclusion in the voters’ list.

The poll body said it would accept national, postal and student IDs or library cards as well as person with disability and senior citizen IDs in the voter registration.

Other documents allowed in the voter registration are driver’s license or student permit, NBI clearance, Philippine passport, SSS/GSIS UMID card and licenses issued by the Integrated Bar of the Philippines and the Professional Regulation Commission.

Members of indigenous people’s groups may present their confirmation from the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples when registering to vote in the BSKE in December.

The nationwide voter registration will be conducted from Aug. 1 to 10.

