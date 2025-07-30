^

Nation

Holidays declared in 5 Philippines areas

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
July 30, 2025 | 12:00am
Holidays declared in 5 Philippines areas
Proclamation 977 declared Aug. 4 a special non-working day in San Pascual, Batangas for the celebration of the town’s founding anniversary.
Photo from Malacañang’s Facebook page

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared special non-working days in four towns and a city in Luzon and the Visayas to allow residents to take part in local celebrations.

Proclamation 977 declared Aug. 4 a special non-working day in San Pascual, Batangas for the celebration of the town’s founding anniversary.

Aug. 8 will be a special non-working day in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya, which will celebrate its fiesta, according to Proclamation 978.

Aug. 12 was declared a special non-working day in Candoni, Negros Occidental as provided under Proclamation 979, for the celebration of the municipality’s 64th founding anniversary.

Proclamation 980 declared Aug. 15 a special non-working day in Tuguegarao, Cagayan to allow residents to observe and participate in the Pavvulurun Afi Festival.

The festival honors the traditions of the Ibanag people, particularly the ancient practice of lighting fires, which represents unity and purification, and the preservation of cultural identity.

Proclamation 981 declared Sept. 16 a special holiday in Piddig, Ilocos Norte for the commemoration of the Basi Revolt of 1807, a protest against the Spanish government’s monopoly of the basi or sugarcane wine industry.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed all proclamations on July 18.

MALACAÃ±ANG
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

LIST: Provinces, cities, municipalities under state of calamity

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 8 hours ago
Here's a list of local governments that have declared a state of calamity due to the southwest monsoon and impact of #CrisingPH,...
Nation
fbtw
CSC: Government workers entitled to 5-day emergency leave

CSC: Government workers entitled to 5-day emergency leave

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
Government employees affected by the successive storms and the southwest monsoon may avail themselves of a five-day Special...
Nation
fbtw
New CIDG chief named

New CIDG chief named

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group has a new chief in Brig. Gen. Christopher Abrahano.
Nation
fbtw
Man wanted for Italian priest&rsquo;s murder ambushed, kidnapped

Man wanted for Italian priest’s murder ambushed, kidnapped

By John Unson | 6 hours ago
Gunmen ambushed and abducted a member of an indigenous group wanted for the Oct. 17, 2011 murder of an Italian priest...
Nation
fbtw
CIDG&rsquo;s national head named Region 12 police director

CIDG’s national head named Region 12 police director

By John Unson | 5 hours ago
The director of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group will assume leadership of the Police Regional Office-12 on...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
200 displaced in Tondo fire

200 displaced in Tondo fire

By Ghio Ong | 1 hour ago
Around 200 people were left homeless yesterday after a three-hour fire hit Barangay 93 in Tondo, Manila.
Nation
fbtw

Philippines wins 25 medals in international math contests

By Bella Cariaso | 1 hour ago
Filipino students won last week 25 medals and four other awards in mathematics competitions in Malaysia and Hong Kong.
Nation
fbtw
Pinoy seafarer gets 18 years for cocaine smuggling

Pinoy seafarer gets 18 years for cocaine smuggling

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 hour ago
A Filipino seafarer has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for his alleged involvement in cocaine smuggling in Ireland,...
Nation
fbtw
Barangay certificate, company ID not allowed in voter registration

Barangay certificate, company ID not allowed in voter registration

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 hour ago
Barangay certificates and company identification cards will not be accepted in the voter registration for the barangay...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with