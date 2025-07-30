Holidays declared in 5 Philippines areas

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang has declared special non-working days in four towns and a city in Luzon and the Visayas to allow residents to take part in local celebrations.

Proclamation 977 declared Aug. 4 a special non-working day in San Pascual, Batangas for the celebration of the town’s founding anniversary.

Aug. 8 will be a special non-working day in Bayombong, Nueva Vizcaya, which will celebrate its fiesta, according to Proclamation 978.

Aug. 12 was declared a special non-working day in Candoni, Negros Occidental as provided under Proclamation 979, for the celebration of the municipality’s 64th founding anniversary.

Proclamation 980 declared Aug. 15 a special non-working day in Tuguegarao, Cagayan to allow residents to observe and participate in the Pavvulurun Afi Festival.

The festival honors the traditions of the Ibanag people, particularly the ancient practice of lighting fires, which represents unity and purification, and the preservation of cultural identity.

Proclamation 981 declared Sept. 16 a special holiday in Piddig, Ilocos Norte for the commemoration of the Basi Revolt of 1807, a protest against the Spanish government’s monopoly of the basi or sugarcane wine industry.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin signed all proclamations on July 18.