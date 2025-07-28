Inmates trying to flee via Batangas bus caught

One of the five persons deprived of liberty re-arrested after they attempted to flee through a bus.

MANILA, Philippines — Policemen in Batangas successfully re-apprehended five individuals who escaped from the provincial jail as they attempted to flee aboard a passenger bus.

The five persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) surrendered to authorities after trying to flee on a passenger bus along the STAR Tollway in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas, on Monday, July 28.

According to the Batangas City Public Information Office (PIO), the five are among the eight inmates who escaped from the Batangas Provincial Jail.

The PIO said the escape occurred at around 9:30 a.m. after the PDLs allegedly held a prison guard at knifepoint and took his service firearm.

Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto has ordered a full investigation into the jailbreak.

Provincial Administrator Joel Montealto said the governor directed a probe into the incident at the new provincial jail facility, where 792 male PDLs had been transferred on June 24, 2025, despite incomplete security protocols.