^

Nation

Inmates trying to flee via Batangas bus caught

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 3:43pm
Inmates trying to flee via Batangas bus caught
One of the five persons deprived of liberty re-arrested after they attempted to flee through a bus.
Screenshot from Philippine News Agency

MANILA, Philippines — Policemen in Batangas successfully re-apprehended five individuals who escaped from the provincial jail as they attempted to flee aboard a passenger bus.

The five persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) surrendered to authorities after trying to flee on a passenger bus along the STAR Tollway in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas, on Monday, July 28.

According to the Batangas City Public Information Office (PIO), the five are among the eight inmates who escaped from the Batangas Provincial Jail.

The PIO said the escape occurred at around 9:30 a.m. after the PDLs allegedly held a prison guard at knifepoint and took his service firearm.

Batangas Governor Vilma Santos-Recto has ordered a full investigation into the jailbreak.

Provincial Administrator Joel Montealto said the governor directed a probe into the incident at the new provincial jail facility, where 792 male PDLs had been transferred on June 24, 2025, despite incomplete security protocols.

BATANGAS

BATANGAS CITY

PDL

PERSONS DEPRIVED OF LIBERTY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
CSC: Government workers entitled to 5-day emergency leave

CSC: Government workers entitled to 5-day emergency leave

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 17 hours ago
Government employees affected by the successive storms and the southwest monsoon may avail themselves of a five-day Special...
Nation
fbtw
Zamboanga del Sur nurse dies while saving others in Nueva Ecija mission

Zamboanga del Sur nurse dies while saving others in Nueva Ecija mission

By Ian Laqui | 1 day ago
A nurse from Zamboanga del Sur died in the line of duty during a rescue mission in flood-stricken San Jose, Nueva Ecija....
Nation
fbtw
P30.4 million aid released for typhoon victims

P30.4 million aid released for typhoon victims

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 17 hours ago
About P30.41 million in relief items have been distributed by the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (PAGCOR) in Metro...
Nation
fbtw
10,000 Quezon City cops to augment SONA security

10,000 Quezon City cops to augment SONA security

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
Quezon City is all set to host President Marcos’ fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) today at the Batasang Pambansa...
Nation
fbtw
Trader killed in gun attack

Trader killed in gun attack

By Ed Amoroso | 17 hours ago
A businessman was killed while his partner was critically wounded in an attack by motorcycle-riding men in San Pedro, Laguna...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UPCAT 2026 set August 2 to 3

UPCAT 2026 set August 2 to 3

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
Test permits for the University of the Philippines College Admission Test are now available online as the 2026 UPCAT will...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Walang Gutom&rsquo; cook-off winners awarded

‘Walang Gutom’ cook-off winners awarded

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 17 hours ago
Ten finalists of the Walang Gutom National Kusinero Cook-Off Challenge were awarded on Friday at the Philippine Trade Training...
Nation
fbtw
7 rebels slain in Masbate clash

7 rebels slain in Masbate clash

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Seven alleged New People’s Army (NPA) guerrillas were killed in an encounter in Uson, Masbate yesterday morning.
Nation
fbtw
PMA reopens to tourists

PMA reopens to tourists

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
The Philippine Military Academy yesterday started accepting tourists and visitors again, two days after the PMA grounds were...
Nation
fbtw
Pangasinan incurs P351.6 million agricultural damage

Pangasinan incurs P351.6 million agricultural damage

By Artemio Dumlao | 17 hours ago
Agricultural crops and livestock valued at P348 million and P3.6 million, respectively, have been destroyed by the combined...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with