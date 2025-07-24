DILG chief Remulla 'highly discourages' raffle-like aid for flood-hit areas

Composite photo shows DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla, residents of Calumpit, Bulacan receiving relief aid amid nearly waist-deep floodwaters, and the mechanics of Calumpit's mayor for an E-ayuda initiative.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) sees no legal issue with Calumpit, Bulacan Mayor Lem Faustino’s “E-ayuda” program, which initially used a raffle-like system to distribute flood aid through an e-wallet. Secretary Jonvic Remulla, however, warned it could be abused if not carefully managed.

“Sa tingin ko wala naman siyang nilabag na batas. Ang danger lang diyan ay open to abuse kung hindi tama ang accounting nila,” Remulla said over DZMM on Thursday, July 24.

(I don’t think she violated any law. The danger there is that it’s open to abuse if their accounting isn’t accurate.)

If the Municipality of Calumpit intends to continue the E-ayuda initiative, Remulla stressed it would have to be backed up by a complete database of its constituents.

Despite the initiative’s intent to serve local residents, he warned that it risks providing financial assistance to others outside the community.

While it’s also not illegal to give aid in such a manner, he said the municipality should have a foolproof system as to who receives it.

“Kailangan tama ang database nila kasi open to COA’s (Commission on Audit) scrutiny sila kung hindi constituents nila ang makakuha,” he said, pointing out that taxpayers’ money is being used to provide the e-ayuda.

(They need to ensure their database is accurate because they are open to COA scrutiny if non-constituents end up receiving the aid.)

Started as ‘raffle-like’ aid

In a Facebook post on July 23, Faustino launched the “E-ayuda” initiative, inviting flood-hit residents to submit entries for a chance to receive cash assistance through GCash.

To join, residents had to comment a photo or video of their flooded home, include personal details like their name, barangay and GCash number, then share the post and tag their Facebook friends.

The post instructed residents to stay tuned for a livestream in the evening, where a “live draw of selected comments” would take place. The caption alluded to a raffle, with only a limited number of participants getting the chance to receive aid.

When it wasn’t raffle-like anymore. However, following public backlash, the livestream aired at around 7 p.m. showed Faustino announcing that everyone who followed the mechanics between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. would receive financial aid — and that no raffle draw would take place.

She said a total of 250 beneficiaries were listed and would be given financial assistance through their GCash accounts, and clarified that the e-ayuda is just one of the municipality’s initiatives in helping its residents who have been affected by severe flooding.

“Bale ito pong lahat ng listahan po na ito nasa 250 beneficiaries po. So nagstart po tayo ng 1 p.m. hanggang 5 p.m. ‘yung cutoff natin. So lahat po ‘yun — walang pipiliin — lahat po ‘yun mabibigyan ng e-ayuda at isesend po natin through GCash,” she said during the livestream.

(So this entire list includes around 250 beneficiaries. We started at 1 p.m. and had a cutoff at 5 p.m. Everyone on that list — no one will be picked specifically — will receive e-ayuda, which we will send through GCash.)

No system? Don’t do it

The DILG secretary said Faustino's flood aid program, while well-intentioned, risks being misunderstood by the public.

Remulla spoke from experience, having himself been criticized for adopting an overly casual tone when communicating official announcements about work and class suspensions through social media.

“Parang ako lang ‘yan, it may be [taken in] bad taste like me, but there’s nothing illegal about it yet sa ginagawa niya,” he said.

All the local government unit has to do is ensure their database is complete and that beneficiaries are true residents of Calumpit.

But if the LGU doesn’t have a system in place, Remulla said he “strongly advises against it” or else they would have to face COA.

“I highly discourage it, but it’s not illegal,” he reiterated.

Remulla, a former Cavite governor, said his experience taught him that the relief goods provided by the Department of Social Welfare and Development may not be enough during disasters.

He urged the municipal government to make better use of its calamity fund, particularly since Calumpit has already declared a state of calamity due to severe flooding that displaced thousands of families.

PAGASA is monitoring Typhoon “Emong” and Tropical Storm “Dante,” which have intensified the southwest monsoon (habagat), causing heavy rainfall across most of Luzon and parts of Visayas over the past week.

Here’s a list of provinces, cities and municipalities that have declared a state of calamity.