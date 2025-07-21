Red rainfall warning up over Metro Manila, parts of Bulacan, Bataan

A view of Mandaluyong City as Metro Manila experiences heavy monsoon rains on Monday, July 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA has raised a red rainfall warning over Metro Manila, Bataan and several towns in Bulacan as heavy monsoon rains continue to pound parts of Luzon Monday night.

In its 8 p.m. bulletin, PAGASA warned that serious flooding is expected in low-lying and flood-prone areas as intense rains from the southwest monsoon, or habagat, persist across the capital region and nearby provinces.

The red warning—the highest in PAGASA’s three-step rainfall alert system—was issued for the following areas:

Metro Manila

Bataan

Bulacan (specifically Obando, Meycauayan, Marilao, Bulakan, Malolos, Paombong, Hagonoy, and San Jose del Monte)

Residents in these areas are urged to take immediate precautions, including moving to higher ground, avoiding flooded roads and coordinating with local disaster risk reduction offices.

Orange and yellow alerts also up

Philstar.com

An orange warning, which means flooding is threatening and preparedness is advised, was also raised over Zambales, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, and other towns in Bulacan including Baliuag, Bocaue, Plaridel, and San Miguel.

A yellow warning—the lowest alert level—was issued for Tarlac and Quezon, where flooding is possible in flood-prone areas.

PAGASA

Overnight rains. Light to moderate rains with occasional heavy downpours are also affecting Nueva Ecija, which may persist within the next three hours.