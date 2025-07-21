La Mesa Dam overflowing, says PAGASA

The La Mesa Dam overflows due to heavy rains caused by the southwest monsoon on July 21, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The La Mesa Dam in Quezon City is currently overflowing due to continuous rains caused by the southwest monsoon (habagat), the state weather bureau said on Monday, July 21.

The water level was recorded at 80.16 meters as of 3 p.m.

“Waters from La Mesa Dam is expected to affect the low-lying areas/barangays along the Tullahan River from Quezon City, Valenzuela City, Caloocan City, Malabon City and Navotas,” PAGASA said in a statement.

All residents in the affected areas are advised to remain alert for possible flooding.

Monsoon rains are expected to persist throughout the day, with citizens advised to prepare for possible flooding and landslides.

Meanwhile, PAGASA has reported the presence of two low-pressure areas (LPA) within the Philippine area of responsibility.

The first LPA was recorded at 1,220 kilometers east of Southeastern Luzon while the second one was located at 405 kilometers east of Calayan, Cagayan.

The Palace has already suspended classes and government work in Metro Manila and several other Luzon areas due to the excessive rains brought by the southwest monsoon.