Marcos orders free train rides as monsoon rains batter the metro

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 21, 2025 | 12:48pm
Commuters avail of free rides at the MRT-3 on July 21, 2025 as the southwest monsoon stirs up rain across the country.
DOTr MRT-3 / Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has ordered Metro Manila’s major rail lines to offer free rides on Monday, July 21, as the southwest monsoon (habagat) brings heavy rainfall across the country.

The Department of Transportation announced that the free rides would be available starting at 12 p.m.

“Dahil sa nagpapatuloy na malakas na pag-ulan, iniutos ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. na magpatupad ng libreng sakay sa MRT-3, LRT-1, at LRT-2, simula 12:00 ng tanghali ngayong araw,” the DOTr said in a Facebook post.

Heavy rains in Metro Manila. Severe Tropical Storm Wipha (formerly Crising) has exited the Philippine area of responsibility, but the southwest monsoon continues to affect nearly every region in the country.

State weather bureau PAGASA has warned residents in affected areas to prepare for possible flooding and landslides due to persistent rain.

 

