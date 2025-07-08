Hospitals urged to reconsider decision on non-acceptance of guarantee letter

MANILA, Philippines — The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines Inc. (PHAPI) and its member hospitals are being encouraged to to review and reconsider their decision on the non-acceptance of the guarantee letter (GL).

Quezon Gov. Helen Tan said the cooperation of public and private sectors is important in giving sufficient medical services to the community.

"Tayo ay agarang nanawagan sa Private Hospital Association of the Philippines Inc. at sa mga katuwang na ospital na muling isaalang-alang at rebisahin ang kanilang desisyon," said Tan.

Tan, also a doctor, added that the temporary non-acceptance of GL of some private hospitals will have a big effect.

It can be recalled that some private hospitals decided to temporarily discontinue or limit the acceptance of GL under the Medical Assistance for Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP) Program.

Tan said that the GL is an important instrument in giving immediate medical services to the needy, especially to the poor, making its non-acceptance a big setback.

The governor also urged the Department of Health to take immediate action in putting in order the system of disbursing funds under the MAIFIP to maintain the trust of the partner hospitals, and to continually give efficient medical services to those in need.