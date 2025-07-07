Firearm facility explosion in Marikina injures three workers

MANILA, Philippines — An explosion rocked the Armscor Global Defense Inc. facility in Barangay Fortune, Marikina City past 2 p.m. Monday, July 7, according to Marikina Rescue 161.

Marikina Police Chief Colonel Geoffrey Fernandez told reporters that three male casualties were brought to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center after law enforcement responded to the explosion.

One of the victims lost a hand, another suffered chest injuries, while the third was hit in the eye during the explosion.

“Ang sabi, ‘yung isa naputulan ng kamay then ‘yung isa may tama sa dibdib. ‘Yung isa sa mata. Puro lalaki,” Fernandez said.

(They said one lost a hand, another was hit in the chest, and one in the eye. All of them were men.)

No deaths have been reported so far, he added, noting that a police investigator has also been sent to the hospital.

When asked what the victims were doing at the time of the explosion, Fernandez said one of them had reportedly been handling or opening a bullet primer.

“Initially, ‘yung primer ay sumabog,” he said.

A primer is the chemical component that sets off the gunpowder and fires a bullet.

The city police chief said the primer may have exploded after friction generated a spark or electrical charge, based on initial findings.

Fernandez said the police deployed personnel from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal and a forensic unit investigator. The Bureau of Fire Protection is also at the scene.

Armscor Global Defense Inc. is a facility that manufactures firearms, ammunition and supplies for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The facility has been sealed while the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.