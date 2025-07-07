^

Nation

Firearm facility explosion in Marikina injures three workers

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
July 7, 2025 | 6:30pm
Firearm facility explosion in Marikina injures three workers
Vague map showing Marikina City in Metro Manila.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — An explosion rocked the Armscor Global Defense Inc. facility in Barangay Fortune, Marikina City past 2 p.m. Monday, July 7, according to Marikina Rescue 161.

Marikina Police Chief Colonel Geoffrey Fernandez told reporters that three male casualties were brought to the Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center after law enforcement responded to the explosion. 

One of the victims lost a hand, another suffered chest injuries, while the third was hit in the eye during the explosion.

“Ang sabi, ‘yung isa naputulan ng kamay then ‘yung isa may tama sa dibdib. ‘Yung isa sa mata. Puro lalaki,” Fernandez said. 

(They said one lost a hand, another was hit in the chest, and one in the eye. All of them were men.)

No deaths have been reported so far, he added, noting that a police investigator has also been sent to the hospital.

When asked what the victims were doing at the time of the explosion, Fernandez said one of them had reportedly been handling or opening a bullet primer.

“Initially, ‘yung primer ay sumabog,” he said. 

A primer is the chemical component that sets off the gunpowder and fires a bullet. 

The city police chief said the primer may have exploded after friction generated a spark or electrical charge, based on initial findings.

Fernandez said the police deployed personnel from the Explosive Ordinance Disposal and a forensic unit investigator. The Bureau of Fire Protection is also at the scene.

Armscor Global Defense Inc. is a facility that manufactures firearms, ammunition and supplies for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.  

The facility has been sealed while the investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. 

ARMSCOR INC

EXPLOSION

MARIKINA CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Makati to get control of subway project &ndash; Abby

Makati to get control of subway project – Abby

By EJ Macababbad | 20 hours ago
Full control of the Makati subway project is set to be transferred to the city government, former mayor Abby Binay said over...
Nation
fbtw
MNLF against transfer of Sulu BARMM parliamentary districts

MNLF against transfer of Sulu BARMM parliamentary districts

By John Unson | 1 day ago
Leaders of the Moro National Liberation in the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament and in regional agencies are optimistic that...
Nation
fbtw
Isko Moreno imposes 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors in Manila City
play

Isko Moreno imposes 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. curfew for minors in Manila City

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 4 days ago
Curfews for minors are back in Manila City.
Nation
fbtw
3 dead in San Mateo, Rizal&nbsp;fire

3 dead in San Mateo, Rizal fire

By Ed Amoroso | 20 hours ago
Three people died and another was injured when fire engulfed a house in San Mateo, Rizal yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Work on Samal-Davao bridge continues

Work on Samal-Davao bridge continues

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 20 hours ago
Despite the issuance of a writ of kalikasan, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said construction work on...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
MRT-3, LRT-2 student lanes set

MRT-3, LRT-2 student lanes set

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
Dedicated lanes for students buying discounted tickets at the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) and Light Rail Transit Line...
Nation
fbtw
LTO suspends 10 NAIA drivers for overcharging

LTO suspends 10 NAIA drivers for overcharging

By Christine Boton | 20 hours ago
For overcharging passengers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and engaging in illegal contracting, the Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw

‘Online contract verification for UAE OFWs starts today’

By Mayen Jaymalin | 20 hours ago
Online verification of employment contracts can now be applied for by overseas Filipino workers in the United Arab Emirates, according to the Department of Migrant Workers. 
Nation
fbtw

Macacua retains 6 BARMM ministers

By John Unson | 20 hours ago
Six of the more than 30 ministers who tendered their courtesy resignations last month have been retained in their posts in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with