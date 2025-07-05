9 Chinese nabbed at Cebu POGO hub

Police raided the POGO hub in Silver Sea Subdivision in Barangay Alang-alang at around 10:30 p.m., according to Brig. Gen. Romeo Macapaz, chief of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG).

MANILA, Philippines — Nine Chinese nationals were arrested in a raid on a suspected Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) hub in Mandaue City, Cebu on Wednesday night.

The suspects – identified only as Cai, Lei, Lu, Shiao, Tawei, Wei, Ye, Yin and Ying – failed to present passports and other documents supporting their stay in the country.

The raid was based on information that the suspects were detaining women and other Filipinos in the property and forcing them to work.

Macapaz said the raiding team seized several electronic equipment, including 21 desktop computers, 40 phones, internet devices and other accessories at the hub.