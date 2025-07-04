^

Nation

Issued vs China-funded Samal-Davao bridge project

ChristineÂ Boton - The Philippine Star
July 4, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The office of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Davao region has given assurance that it will comply with the writ of kalikasan issued by the Supreme Court (SC) against a China-funded Samal-Davao bridge project.

The DENR-Davao yesterday said it acknowledged the SC order, which stemmed from a petition filed by environmental advocates who cited the project’s potential damage to the Paradise Reef on Samal Island and to the Hizon Marine Protected Area in Davao City.

The DENR committed to submit a verified return within 10 days of receipt of the writ, ensuring “accurate, complete and science-based” information to support court deliberations.

“As the DENR’s regional regulatory authority in Davao region, we reaffirm our commitment to uphold environmental laws and ensure that all projects within our jurisdiction comply fully with the environmental impact statement system and other applicable laws,” the DENR-Davao said in a statement.

The agency said it is ready to provide relevant technical documents, environmental assessments and compliance records, and would fully cooperate with the judicial proceedings.

The issuance of the writ of kalikasan marked the start of judicial proceedings to determine if the Samal Island–Davao City Connector (SIDC) bridge project violated the constitutional right to a balanced and healthy ecology. 

Aside from the DENR, respondents in the case include the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Samal Island Protected Landscape and Seascape Protected Area Management Board, and the China Road and Bridge Corp., the contractor of the P23-billion project.

As of June 27, the SIDC, which will connect the R. Castillo-Daang Maharlika in Davao City to the Samal Circumferential Road, was 38 percent complete, according to the DPWH.

The bridge is expected to reduce travel time between Samal Island and Davao City, ease traaffic flow, and stimulate tourism and economic growth in the region.

