7 Chinese nabbed for fraud
MANILA, Philippines — Seven Chinese nationals, including a fugitive wanted for large-scale telecommunications fraud, have been arrested in Pampanga by agents of the Bureau of Immigration (BI).
Zhao Jianfeng, 28, is reportedly one of the core members of a transnational criminal syndicate involved in telecom and online investment scams targeting Chinese citizens.
The Liangqing branch of the Nanning Municipal Public Security Bureau in China issued on June 16 a detention warrant against Zhao.
Authorities apprehended Zhao on June 28 at the Clark Freeport Zone in Mabalacat City.
“This person is part of a dangerous and organized network that has defrauded countless victims online. His continued presence in the country poses a clear and serious threat to public safety,” BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said.
The other suspects – Song Genyuan, Wu Xinxu, Wen Jing, Xu Yongcheng and Lin Jinyang – were caught operating workstations reportedly used for telecom fraud in Pampanga.
Another suspect, Lu Bingbing, a high-ranking syndicate member, was arrested at a casino in Angeles City.
Lu, 25, failed to present a passport or any valid immigration document.
