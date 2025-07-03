7 Chinese nabbed for fraud

Zhao Jianfeng, 28, is reportedly one of the core members of a transnational criminal syndicate involved in telecom and online investment scams targeting Chinese citizens.

MANILA, Philippines — Seven Chinese nationals, including a fugitive wanted for large-scale telecommunications fraud, have been arrested in Pampanga by agents of the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Zhao Jianfeng, 28, is reportedly one of the core members of a transnational criminal syndicate involved in telecom and online investment scams targeting Chinese citizens.

The Liangqing branch of the Nanning Municipal Public Security Bureau in China issued on June 16 a detention warrant against Zhao.

Authorities apprehended Zhao on June 28 at the Clark Freeport Zone in Mabalacat City.

“This person is part of a dangerous and organized network that has defrauded countless victims online. His continued presence in the country poses a clear and serious threat to public safety,” BI Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said.

The other suspects – Song Genyuan, Wu Xinxu, Wen Jing, Xu Yongcheng and Lin Jinyang – were caught operating workstations reportedly used for telecom fraud in Pampanga.

Another suspect, Lu Bingbing, a high-ranking syndicate member, was arrested at a casino in Angeles City.

Lu, 25, failed to present a passport or any valid immigration document.