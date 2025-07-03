Girl, 6, found floating in Bulacan river

The victim was identified by her mother, who is a resident of the nearby San Jose del Monte City.

CAMP ALEJO SANTOS, Bulacan, Philippines — A six-year-old-girl was found floating in a river in Bocaue town in this province on Tuesday.

The girl was last seen playing with her friends near the river in Barangay Sto. Niño 1 on Monday afternoon. She reportedly slipped and fell into the river, according to a report received by Col. Angel Garcillano, acting Bulacan police director.

Relatives of the girl sought the help of the city disaster risk reduction and management office, which launched a search and rescue operation in villages and municipalities connected by the river.

Rescue workers found the victim’s remains near Barangay Taal in Bocaue.