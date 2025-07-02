Duterte grandson is Davao acting vice mayor

Congressman Paolo Duterte’s son, Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II, files his certificate of candidacy for Davao City's first district councilor on October 2, 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s grandson, Councilor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, is the acting vice mayor of Davao City.

Duterte II, son of Rep. Paolo Duterte, presided over the session of the 21st Sangguniang Panlungsod yesterday, the first day of office of all national and local officials elected in May.

Duterte II represents the city’s first district. He garnered the highest number of votes among three other city councilors.

“I accept this responsibility, knowing it comes with the trust and expectations of the people who have placed their confidence in me,” he said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which designated Duterte II as acting vice mayor, said the action is both legal and necessary to ensure continuity of leadership and delivery of government services in the city.

Duterte II’s uncle, Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, is also acting as mayor in place of his father the former president.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla gave the order yesterday to prevent paralysis of government operations.

The elder Duterte cannot exercise his duties as mayor as he is detained at the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity.

Remulla cited the Local Government Code, which allows the vice mayor to automatically assume as mayor in cases of temporary incapacity, whether physical or legal, of the latter