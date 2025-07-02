^

Nation

Duterte grandson is Davao acting vice mayor

Emmanuel Tupas, Diana Lhyd Suelto - The Philippine Star
July 2, 2025 | 12:00am
Duterte grandson is Davao acting vice mayor
Congressman Paolo Duterte’s son, Rodrigo "Rigo" Duterte II, files his certificate of candidacy for Davao City's first district councilor on October 2, 2024
Diana Lhyd Suelto

MANILA, Philippines — Former president Rodrigo Duterte’s grandson, Councilor Rodrigo “Rigo” Duterte II, is the acting vice mayor of Davao City.

Duterte II, son of Rep. Paolo Duterte, presided over the session of the 21st Sangguniang Panlungsod yesterday, the first day of office of all national and local officials elected in May.

Duterte II represents the city’s first district. He garnered the highest number of votes among three other city councilors.

“I accept this responsibility, knowing it comes with the trust and expectations of the people who have placed their confidence in me,” he said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which designated Duterte II as acting vice mayor, said the action is both legal and necessary to ensure continuity of leadership and delivery of government services in the city.

Duterte II’s uncle, Davao City Vice Mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte, is also acting as mayor in place of his father the former president.

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla gave the order yesterday to prevent paralysis of government operations.

The elder Duterte cannot exercise his duties as mayor as he is detained at the International Criminal Court in The Hague on charges of crimes against humanity.

Remulla cited the Local Government Code, which allows the vice mayor to automatically assume as mayor in cases of temporary incapacity, whether physical or legal, of the latter

COUNCILOR
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Comelec affirms Benny Abante&rsquo;s win, rules Uy not natural-born Filipino

Comelec affirms Benny Abante’s win, rules Uy not natural-born Filipino

By Cristina Chi | 1 day ago
The Commission on Elections has rejected Luis "Joey" Chua Uy's motion for reconsideration, clearing the way...
Nation
fbtw
Teodoro&rsquo;s Marikina win final, immediately executory &mdash; Comelec
play

Teodoro’s Marikina win final, immediately executory — Comelec

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
The poll body issued the certificate of finality for the proclamation of Teodoro on Tuesday, days after the Comelec lifted...
Nation
fbtw
P50 minimum wage hike approved for NCR
play

P50 minimum wage hike approved for NCR

By Jean Mangaluz | 1 day ago
The hike translates to an additional P1,100 per month.
Nation
fbtw
Mushroom propagation by ex-child laborers takes off

Mushroom propagation by ex-child laborers takes off

By John Unson | 9 hours ago
A foreign-assisted mushroom propagation project in South Upi, Maguindanao del Sur of rescued child laborers is gaining headway,...
Nation
fbtw
Baste advises dad&rsquo;s girlfriends to stop squabble

Baste advises dad’s girlfriends to stop squabble

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 9 days ago
With talks about a quarrel between women linked to former president Rodrigo Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte said...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Teves cleared for hospital discharge

Teves cleared for hospital discharge

By Daphne Galvez | 41 minutes ago
Expelled Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is expected to go back to his cell at the Bureau of Jail Management and...
Nation
fbtw
Slain Quezon City cop gets PNP medal

Slain Quezon City cop gets PNP medal

By Emmanuel Tupas | 41 minutes ago
Following a police officer’s death in a shootout in Quezon City, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre...
Nation
fbtw

Makati fire station officials sacked over parking

By Emmanuel Tupas | 41 minutes ago
For parking their private vehicles in the wrong area, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla sacked several officials of the Makati fire station yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Caloocan bettor wins P72 million lotto pot

Caloocan bettor wins P72 million lotto pot

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 41 minutes ago
A bettor in Caloocan City was the solo winner of the P72.3-million jackpot in the Grand Lotto 6/55 draw on Monday night....
Nation
fbtw
PNP-IAS probes cops&rsquo; hand in sabungeros&rsquo; disappearance

PNP-IAS probes cops’ hand in sabungeros’ disappearance

By Emmanuel Tupas | 41 minutes ago
The Philippine National Police-Internal Affairs Service has started investigating the reported involvement of several policemen...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with