Pimentel challenges Teodoroâ€™s proclamation before Supreme Court

Pimentel challenges Teodoro’s proclamation before Supreme Court

Ian Laqui
July 1, 2025 | 7:45pm
Former Sen. Koko Pimentel (left) and Marikina First District Rep. Marcy Teodoro during his proclamation on July 1, 2025.
MANILA, Philippines — Former Sen. Koko Pimentel III has petitioned the Supreme Court (SC) to issue a temporary restraining order (TRO) to stop the proclamation of former Marikina mayor Marcy Teodoro as the representative of Marikina's 1st District.

In his petition dated June 30, Pimentel asked the high court to halt the implementation of a June 25 resolution by the Commission on Elections (Comelec), which lifted the suspension of Teodoro’s proclamation.

Pimentel also requested the issuance of a status quo ante order, which would revert Teodoro to his previous status and reinstate the cancellation of his Certificate of Candidacy (COC).

On Tuesday, July 1, Comelec issued a certificate of finality for the resolution, stating that the lifting of the suspension is immediately executory.

Teodoro was proclaimed as Marikina 1st District Representative later that day, at around 4:30 p.m. in a ceremony held at the Marikina Public Market Function Hall.

Pimentel, who ran against Teodoro, garnered only 29,031 votes, compared to Teodoro’s 75,062.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, SC spokesperson Camille Ting said the high court has yet to act on Pimentel’s petition.

