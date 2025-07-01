Teodoroâ€™s Marikina win final, immediately executory â€” Comelec

^

Nation

Teodoro's Marikina win final, immediately executory — Comelec

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
July 1, 2025 | 2:43pm
Reporters interview Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro on COVID-19 testing center in March 2020.
Released / Marikina PIO

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections proclaimed Marikina 1st district representative candidate Marcy Teodoro on Tuesday, July 1. 

The poll body issued the certificate of finality for the proclamation of Teodoro on Tuesday, days after the Comelec lifted the suspension of his proclamation due to a petition assailing his candidacy for Marikina’s 1st district. 

According to the poll body, it issued the certificate of finality after the Supreme Court did not issue a temporary restraining order within five days of receiving the resolution on June 25. 

In a report by ABS-CBN News, Teodoro earlier said that despite the poll body’s resolution on the finality of his proclamation, the Election Board of Canvassers refused to proclaim him as the 1st District Representative of Marikina. 

In response, Marikina Election Officer Dave Villarosa said that they need to follow the process of the poll body’s order for the Board of Canvassers to convene within three days. 

Villarosa then issued a notice to the board of canvassers to discuss the certificate of finality of Teodoro. 

In a 38-page resolution, the poll body’s en banc approved Teodoro's consolidated motions for reconsideration. 

This decision reversed and set aside the poll body's First Division's resolution from Dec.11, 2024, which had previously canceled his certificate of candidacy (COC). 

According to the Comelec, the petitioners failed to prove that Teodoro committed material misrepresentation in his COC since he served as the 1st District representative for three consecutive terms.

The petition was filed by former Sen. Koko Pimentel, who ran as a rival of Teodoro. The former senator only bagged 29,031 votes compared to Teodoro’s 75,062 votes. 

