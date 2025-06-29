^

Nation

CebPac flight lands safely in Zamboanga after technical issues

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
June 29, 2025 | 6:04pm
CebPac flight lands safely in Zamboanga after technical issues
Cebu Pacific flight en route to Tawi-Tawi on June 29, 2025.
Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines / Released

MANILA, Philippines — A Cebu Pacific flight bound for Tawi-Tawi made a safe return to Zamboanga International Airport on Sunday, June 29, after technical issues were detected mid-flight, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported.

According to CAAP, Cebu Pacific Flight 5J4965, which was carrying 155 passengers and two crew members, landed safely.

A recovery flight departed at 3 p.m.

As of writing, no further details have been released. Cebu Pacific has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

In a Facebook post, a passenger said the flight returned to Zamboanga Airport after hearing "bang" sounds shortly after takeoff.

 

CEBU PACIFIC

LANDING

TAWI TAWI

ZAMBOANGA
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Acquitted police official gets new post

Acquitted police official gets new post

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
ays after a Manila court acquitted him and 11 other police officers of murder charges in connection with the deaths of 13...
Nation
fbtw
DepEd procures laptops, smart TVs

DepEd procures laptops, smart TVs

By Bella Cariaso | 19 hours ago
The Department of Education has procured at least 33,439 laptops and 25,949 units of Smart TVs under the 2025 DepEd Computerization...
Nation
fbtw
CAAP holds exams for aviation professionals

CAAP holds exams for aviation professionals

By Rudy Santos | 19 hours ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines administered the qualifying exams yesterday for 300 examinees who want...
Nation
fbtw
Military reservists group inducts 400 new members in Ilocos Norte

Military reservists group inducts 400 new members in Ilocos Norte

8 hours ago
The Association of Reservists and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines (ARRAPI) has formally inducted 400 new reservists...
Nation
fbtw
1,695 Makati employees regularized

1,695 Makati employees regularized

By EJ Macababbad | 19 hours ago
As Makati Mayor Abby Binay steps down from office on Monday, the city government touted that it has regularized nearly 1,700...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SBMA, DTI set up Subic bamboo nursery

SBMA, DTI set up Subic bamboo nursery

By E.H. Edejer | 1 hour ago
The Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority and the Department of Trade and Industry in Zambales have partnered for a bamboo nursery...
Nation
fbtw
2 shabu peddlers linked to Dawlah terror group arrested

2 shabu peddlers linked to Dawlah terror group arrested

By John Unson | 1 hour ago
Two shabu dealers reportedly sharing fractions of their earnings to a local terror group got clamped down jail for selling...
Nation
fbtw
3 kilos shabu seized in Zamboanga City police operation

3 kilos shabu seized in Zamboanga City police operation

By John Unson | 3 hours ago
Plainclothes policemen seized P20.4 million worth of shabu from a dealer entrapped in Barangay Zone 4 in Zamboanga City before...
Nation
fbtw
Damaged river wall causes neck-deep flooding in Navotas

Damaged river wall causes neck-deep flooding in Navotas

By EJ Macababbad | 19 hours ago
Parts of Barangay San Jose in Navotas were submerged in neck-deep flooding yesterday afternoon after a river wall along Celest...
Nation
fbtw
Coordinated probe sought for missing sabungeros

Coordinated probe sought for missing sabungeros

By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
Following new information regarding the case of the 34 missing cockfight enthusiasts or sabungeros, the Commission on Human...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with