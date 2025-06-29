CebPac flight lands safely in Zamboanga after technical issues

MANILA, Philippines — A Cebu Pacific flight bound for Tawi-Tawi made a safe return to Zamboanga International Airport on Sunday, June 29, after technical issues were detected mid-flight, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported.

According to CAAP, Cebu Pacific Flight 5J4965, which was carrying 155 passengers and two crew members, landed safely.

A recovery flight departed at 3 p.m.

As of writing, no further details have been released. Cebu Pacific has yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

In a Facebook post, a passenger said the flight returned to Zamboanga Airport after hearing "bang" sounds shortly after takeoff.