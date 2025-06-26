Marcy Teodoro cleared for proclamation as Marikina congressman

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has reinstated the certificate of candidacy (COC) of Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro, allowing him to be formally proclaimed as the winner of the congressional race in the city’s first district in the recent elections.

The resolution, released on Wednesday, June 25, allows Teodoro to be proclaimed and cancels the earlier decision that disqualified him over questions about his residency.

Petitioners had challenged Teodoro’s candidacy, alleging he falsely claimed to be a resident of the city’s first district for “one year and one month” when he had actually been “flip-flopping” between districts for political advantage.

They pointed out that Teodoro transferred his voter registration to the second district in February 2024, then applied to transfer back to the first district in September 2024, with the transfer approval coming only in October after filing his COC.

However, the Comelec as a whole ruled that Teodoro was able to prove he had legally returned to living in the first district, where he was born and raised. The Comelec said Teodoro’s statement was made in good faith, since his voter transfer was still awaiting approval.

Proof accepted. The decision emphasized that residency requirements focus on actual domicile—or a person's permanent legal home—not merely voter registration status.

Teodoro provided substantial evidence supporting his residency claim, including utility bills, tax records, government-issued IDs, and sworn affidavits from neighbors and barangay officials attesting to his physical presence and community involvement at 5 A. Mabini Street, Brgy. San Roque.

The commission found this evidence credible and noted that Teodoro had maintained enduring ties to the 1st District, including serving as its representative for three consecutive terms from 2007 to 2016.

The Comelec also noted that changing residences for electoral purposes is not prohibited under law, provided the legal requirements for establishing domicile are met. It emphasized that Teodoro is not a “stranger or newcomer” to the first district having deep historical and political roots there, and that the constitutional residency requirement aims to ensure representatives are familiar with their constituents’ needs and circumstances.