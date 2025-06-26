^

Nation

Marcy Teodoro cleared for proclamation as Marikina congressman

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
June 26, 2025 | 10:54am
Marcy Teodoro cleared for proclamation as Marikina congressman
In a February 2025 photo, Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro delivers a state of the city address.
Marikina PIO

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections has reinstated the certificate of candidacy (COC) of Marikina City Mayor Marcelino Teodoro, allowing him to be formally proclaimed as the winner of the congressional race in the city’s first district in the recent elections.

The resolution, released on Wednesday, June 25, allows Teodoro to be proclaimed and cancels the earlier decision that disqualified him over questions about his residency.

Petitioners had challenged Teodoro’s candidacy, alleging he falsely claimed to be a resident of the city’s first district for “one year and one month” when he had actually been “flip-flopping” between districts for political advantage. 

They pointed out that Teodoro transferred his voter registration to the second district in February 2024, then applied to transfer back to the first district in September 2024, with the transfer approval coming only in October after filing his COC.

However, the Comelec as a whole ruled that Teodoro was able to prove he had legally returned to living in the first district, where he was born and raised. The Comelec said Teodoro’s statement was made in good faith, since his voter transfer was still awaiting approval.

Proof accepted. The decision emphasized that residency requirements focus on actual domicile—or a person's permanent legal home—not merely voter registration status.

Teodoro provided substantial evidence supporting his residency claim, including utility bills, tax records, government-issued IDs, and sworn affidavits from neighbors and barangay officials attesting to his physical presence and community involvement at 5 A. Mabini Street, Brgy. San Roque.

 The commission found this evidence credible and noted that Teodoro had maintained enduring ties to the 1st District, including serving as its representative for three consecutive terms from 2007 to 2016.

The Comelec also noted that changing residences for electoral purposes is not prohibited under law, provided the legal requirements for establishing domicile are met. It emphasized that Teodoro is not a “stranger or newcomer” to the first district having deep historical and political roots there, and that the constitutional residency requirement aims to ensure representatives are familiar with their constituents’ needs and circumstances. 

CERTIFICATE OF CANDIDACY

COMELEC

DOMICILE

MARCY TEODORO

MARIKINA CITY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Missing DLSU student found dead
play

Missing DLSU student found dead

By EJ Macababbad | 4 days ago
A law student of the De La Salle University in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig who has been missing since June 8 was found...
Nation
fbtw
Teves wants hearings deferred

Teves wants hearings deferred

By Daphne Galvez | 12 hours ago
Still recovering from complications after his appendectomy, expelled Negros Oriental lawmaker Arnolfo Teves Jr. is seeking...
Nation
fbtw
Grab drivers get fuel discounts

Grab drivers get fuel discounts

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 12 hours ago
Amid rising fuel prices, ride-hailing giant Grab Philippines is rolling out a set of interventions to protect its drivers...
Nation
fbtw
30 tagged in kidnap, murder of 34 sabungeros

30 tagged in kidnap, murder of 34 sabungeros

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
At least 30 people, a majority of whom are police officers, were allegedly behind the kidnapping and murder of 34 cockfight...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
P20-per-kilo rice now available in Negros Occidental

P20-per-kilo rice now available in Negros Occidental

By Gilbert Bayoran | 12 hours ago
Up to 500 residents in Pulupandan town in Negros Occidental have availed themselves of the P20-per-kilo rice program of the...
Nation
fbtw
2 of 5 &lsquo;dead&rsquo; Vizcaya miners rescued

2 of 5 ‘dead’ Vizcaya miners rescued

By Artemio Dumlao | 12 hours ago
 Two of the five miners who were reported to have been found dead in a mining tunnel in Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya are alive,...
Nation
fbtw

Submersible drone found in Cagayan

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
A submersible drone was found by fishermen in the waters off Calayan in Cagayan on Tuesday.
Nation
fbtw
Philippines leads meet on global trends in public debt management

Philippines leads meet on global trends in public debt management

23 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA), the Supreme Audit Institution (SAI) of the Philippines, led the 2025 Annual Meeting of the...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;No violations recorded in San Juan festival&rsquo;

‘No violations recorded in San Juan festival’

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
No violations were recorded outside the designated “basaan zone” during San Juan City’s annual Wattah! Wattah!...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with