Provincial information officer shot dead by security escort

Reymond Antifuelo Lopecillo, who killed the provincial information officer of Zamboanga del Sur, Jesriel Gasper Himang, on June 19, 2025, is now locked in a police detention facility.

COTABATO CITY — The provincial information officer of Zamboanga del Sur was shot dead by his security escort on the night of Thursday, June 19, during an altercation at a beach resort in Vincenzo Sagun town.

Capt. Brainhulla Sakkam, municipal police chief of Vincenzo Sagun, said on Friday that Jesriel Gasper Himang, the information officer in the executive department of the Zamboanga del Sur provincial government, was shot four times with a .45 caliber pistol by his bodyguard, Reymond Antifuelo Lopecillo, resulting in his immediate death.

Lopecillo also shot and wounded their companion, Celquen Mae Arellano, twice. She was immediately taken to a hospital by emergency responders for treatment.

Sakkam said Himang and Lopecillo were first heard shouting invectives at each other while inside a dining area at RM Beach Resort in Purok Putting Balas, Barangay Ambulon, Vincenzo Sagun, before gunshots rang out.

Lopecillo peacefully surrendered to Sakkam, his subordinates, and barangay officials who responded to the incident, which caused panic among nearby beachgoers. He is now detained at the Vincenzo Sagun Municipal Police Station.

Sakkam said relatives of the slain Himang are keen on filing criminal charges against him.