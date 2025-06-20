^

Nation

Comelec disqualifies winning Cavite mayor

Mayen Jaymalin - The Philippine Star
June 20, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has nullified the proclamation of mayor-elect Alstom Kevin Anarna of Silang, Cavite due to an earlier decision disqualifying him from holding public office.

Last year, the Office of the Ombudsman found Anarna guilty of grave misconduct and serious dishonesty, and perpetually disqualified him from holding any government position.

In a five-page resolution, the Comelec granted a petition filed by incumbent Mayor Edward Carranza to disqualify Anarna from the mayoral race and declare as stray the votes that he garnered.

The Comelec ordered the Municipal Board of Canvassers of Silang to reconvene and proclaim the candidate with the  highest number of valid votes.

Citing an order of the ombudsman, Carranza filed a petition to disqualify Anarna from the mayoral race.

Carranza said Anarna’s disqualification from holding public office “is a material fact involving eligibility” and that the Comelec must bar him from running for public office.

Anarna said the Comelec decision to unseat him was  done without proper notice and hearing.

“This is not only illegal, but a gross violation of the constitutional right to due process,” Anarna’s legal counsel Emil Maranon III, said, adding they will file a petition before the Supreme Court.       

