^

Nation

Moro municipal school official killed in gun attack

John Unson - Philstar.com
June 12, 2025 | 6:26pm
Moro municipal school official killed in gun attack
Radjah Buayan Mayor Maruja Mastura (in black attire) tries to console the grieving relatives of the slain municipal school official Alamansa Ambito.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — A popular municipal education official attacked by gunmen in Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao del Sur on Tuesday, June 10, died in a hospital a day later.

Relatives of Alamansa Ambito, known for his extensive involvement in community peacebuilding activities, confirmed on Thursday morning, June 12, his death in a hospital, late Wednesday, after he was shot repeatedly by attackers while in a roadside eatery in Barangay Zapakan, near the campus of the Zapakan Elementary School.

Alamansa was an acting principal of the Zapakan Elementary School and, at the same time, functioned as a supervisor, in concurrent capacity, in the Radjah Buayan Schools District Office under the Bangsamoro education ministry. 

Radjah Buayan Mayor Maruja Mastura has condemned the murder of Alamansa and urged the personnel of their municipal police and the officials of the Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Police Office to identify his killers and prosecute them in court.

Alamansa is known for his involvement in the joint peace and security programs of local officials, the police and Army’s 33rd Infantry Battalion covering Radjah Buayan and his hometown, the nearby Sultan sa Barongis, Maguindanao del Sur.

His assailants casually approached him while having lunch in a food store in Barangay Zapakan, opened fire and escaped using a getaway motorcycle.

Despite his condition, Alamansa managed to ride a tricycle that brought him to a police detachment less than a kilometer away, where policemen on-duty immediately brought him to a hospital, where he eventually died from the gunshot wounds in different parts of his body.

GUN ATTACK
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Palace declares holidays in 4 areas

Palace declares holidays in 4 areas

By Alexis Romero | 2 days ago
 Malacañang has issued proclamations declaring holidays in four localities.
Nation
fbtw
Get tested for HIV, PhilHealth members urged

Get tested for HIV, PhilHealth members urged

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
Amid the surging cases of human immunodeficiency virus, the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. is encouraging PhilHealth members...
Nation
fbtw
Viado welcomes corruption probe

Viado welcomes corruption probe

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado yesterday welcomed President Marcos’ order to look into corruption allegations...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Siquijor power woe solution out in 6 months&rsquo;

‘Siquijor power woe solution out in 6 months’

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
The government aims to come up with a long-term solution to Siquijor’s power woes within six months, President Marcos...
Nation
fbtw

Eastern Visayas under state of calamity

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
President Marcos has declared a state of calamity in Eastern Visayas to fast-track the rehabilitation of San Juanico Bridge and mitigate the impact of the repair on economic activities and on the mobility of the...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More medicines exempted from VAT

More medicines exempted from VAT

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
The Bureau of Internal Revenue  has issued an updated list of medicines that are exempt from the 12-percent value-added...
Nation
fbtw

2 cops axed over road rage assault on traffic enforcer

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Two Manila police officers involved in a road rage incident in Valenzuela have been ordered dismissed from service by the People’s Law Enforcement Board (PLEB) of the city government.
Nation
fbtw
Hijos to consult lawyers on Pura Luka acquittal

Hijos to consult lawyers on Pura Luka acquittal

By Evelyn Macairan | 19 hours ago
Devotees of the Black Nazarene will seek the advice of priests and lawyers if they should elevate to the Court of Appeals...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Fix traffic infra before imposing NCAP&rsquo;

‘Fix traffic infra before imposing NCAP’

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 19 hours ago
Malfunctioning traffic lights, traffic signs that are not visible and faded road markings should be addressed before strictly...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with