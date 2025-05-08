PPCRV Command Center launched in Manila

Key officials of the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting, AMA Education System and Commission on Elections during the PPCRV Command Center's ribbon-cutting ceremony.

MANILA, Philippines — The Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) Command Center has been launched at the PLDT office in Sampaloc, Manila in time for the 2025 midterm elections on May 12.

In a statement, PPCRV said the Command Center, unveiled in partnership with the AMA Education System (AMAES), “reinforces a long-standing partnership rooted in transparency, technology, and civic duty”.

The command center, now housed in its new location, will serve as the central hub for election monitoring, reporting, and data verification. This launch follows the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between AMAES and PPCRV at AMA University in Quezon City earlier this year, where both institutions renewed their commitment to promoting clean and honest elections through education and digital infrastructure.

In his keynote address during the MOA signing, AMAES’ Chairman Emeritus, Amb. Amable Aguiluz V, emphasized the institution’s continuing role in nation-building.

“Corporate Social Responsibility is not just a checkbox for AMA Education System — it is the very heartbeat of our institution,” Aguiluz said. “Empowering communities through education and technology is our core mission, and it is through meaningful engagements like this that we bring that mission to life.”

Aguiluz outlined AMAES’ decades-long history of involvement in the country’s electoral process, dating back to the 1986 snap presidential elections. Since then, AMA has played a role in 14 national and local polls, including five automated elections.

For the upcoming 2025 elections, AMAES said it will again provide IT support, computer equipment, audiovisual training materials, and volunteers from over 200 campuses across the Philippines.

The launch also celebrated the enduring partnership between AMAES and PPCRV, which began in 2010 during the country’s first automated elections. But beyond institutional collaboration, it also spotlighted a personal bond that has long supported this shared advocacy — that of AMAES Chairman Emeritus Aguiluz and Ambassador Henrietta “Tita” de Villa, PPCRV Founding Chair and former Philippine Ambassador to the Holy See.

PPCRV officials, including National Chairperson Evelyn Singson and Trustee and Spokesperson Ana de Villa-Singson, also graced the event.

As part of the renewed collaboration, voter education materials — including the Tibok Pinoy e-book — will be integrated into AMAES’ online learning platforms and disseminated through its digital and social media channels. This effort aims to mold not just voters, but responsible and informed Filipino citizens.

“The launch of the PPCRV Command Center marks more than just logistical readiness. It is a symbol of trust, commitment, and shared purpose — an embodiment of the values both institutions stand for. With technology and education at the forefront, and a legacy of civic engagement behind them, AMAES and PPCRV are once again stepping up to help protect the integrity of the Filipino vote,” the groups said.