5 more terrorists surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

The five local terrorists who surrendered to the Army’s 48th Infantry Battalion on May 6, 2025, pledged their allegiance to the government in a ceremony witnessed by local officials and traditional Moro leaders.

COTABATO CITY — Five more local terrorists, all experts in fabricating improvised explosive devices, surrendered to an Army unit in Datu Salibo, Maguindanao del Sur, and vowed to reform for good in the presence of local officials and representatives from the Bangsamoro regional government.

The five members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) first turned over their firearms and explosives to the Army’s 48th Infantry Battalion, led by Lt. Col. Kenny Rae Tizon, before formally renouncing their affiliation with the group during a surrender ceremony in the town center of Salibo on Tuesday, May 6.

Janine Gamao, a ranking staff member in the Ministry of Public Order and Safety-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, representatives from the 601st Infantry Brigade, the Datu Salibo local government, the Datu Salibo Municipal Police Station and senior officials of different Army units in Maguindanao del Sur were also present in the symbolic event.

Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Wednesday, May 7, that he is grateful to all local officials and Moro community elders who helped the 48th IB and Brig. Gen. Edgar Catu of the 601st Infantry Brigade in convincing the five terrorists to avail of the 6th ID's reconciliation program for members of the BIFF and its ally, the Dawlah Islamiya.

“It feels good to see this battalion, a virtual newcomer in our area of responsibility, deployed here only for brief election security functions, and the 601st Infantry Brigade together securing the surrender of these local terrorists,” Gumiran said.

Units of the 6th ID in six provinces and four cities in Central Mindanao had worked out the surrender in batches of 737 BIFF and Dawlah Islamiya members since 2022. They are now thriving peacefully in their hometowns as workers in agricultural farms, as tricycle drivers and laborers in public markets and big commercial establishments in the region.

The 48th IB, a component battalion of the 7th Infantry Division based in Nueva Ecija, was deployed in Maguindanao del Sur just last month to support the security thrusts of the 6th ID that are parallel with the efforts of the Commission on Elections to ensure a peaceful electoral exercise in the province on May 12.