Campaign sortie turns violent: Rizal, Cagayan mayor gunned down

Rizal, Cagayan Mayor Joel Ruma in a meeting with Cagayan athletes at Allacapan, Cagayan on February 3.

MANILA, Philippines — The incumbent mayor of Rizal, Cagayan was shot dead during a campaign sortie, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

According to a police report by the Police Regional Office 2, Mayor Joel Ruma and another victim, Merson Abiguebel, were shot during a campaign rally at the barangay hall of Barangay Illuru Sur around 9:30 p.m on Wednesday, April 23.

The mayor and Abiguebel were rushed to Tuao District Hospital following the incident. Ruma was declared dead on arrival while Abiguel survived.

According to the PNP, the suspect managed to escape and remains at large.

Police said they are conducting a hot pursuit operation and have set up checkpoints to prevent the suspect’s escape.

A clearing operation was also conducted in the area.

Rizal, Cagayan has now seen three of its mayors assassinated, including the recent killing of Mayor Ruma.

Former mayors Ventura Baloran and Raul Dela Cruz were also gunned down, reportedly due to political motives.