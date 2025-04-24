^

Nation

Campaign sortie turns violent: Rizal, Cagayan mayor gunned down

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 24, 2025 | 3:54pm
Campaign sortie turns violent: Rizal, Cagayan mayor gunned down
Rizal, Cagayan Mayor Joel Ruma in a meeting with Cagayan athletes at Allacapan, Cagayan on February 3.
LGU Rizal Cagayan via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — The incumbent mayor of Rizal, Cagayan was shot dead during a campaign sortie, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

According to a police report by the Police Regional Office 2, Mayor Joel Ruma and another victim, Merson Abiguebel, were shot during a campaign rally at the barangay hall of Barangay Illuru Sur around 9:30 p.m on Wednesday, April 23.

The mayor and Abiguebel were rushed to Tuao District Hospital following the incident. Ruma was declared dead on arrival while Abiguel survived. 

According to the PNP, the suspect managed to escape and remains at large.

Police said they are conducting a hot pursuit operation and have set up checkpoints to prevent the suspect’s escape.

A clearing operation was also conducted in the area.

Rizal, Cagayan has now seen three of its mayors assassinated, including the recent killing of Mayor Ruma.

Former mayors Ventura Baloran and Raul Dela Cruz were also gunned down, reportedly due to political motives.

2025 ELECTIONS

CAGAYAN

KILLINGS

RIZAL
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Antipolo bakery massacre: &lsquo;Victims may have been sedated&rsquo;

Antipolo bakery massacre: ‘Victims may have been sedated’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Police are looking at the possibility that the suspect in the killing of seven people in a bakery in Antipolo, Rizal on Tuesday...
Nation
fbtw
17,996 pass UPCAT

17,996 pass UPCAT

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 1 day ago
The University of the Philippines released yesterday the results of this year’s UP College Admission Test (UPCAT),...
Nation
fbtw
Angat elevation down by almost 2 meters in 1 week

Angat elevation down by almost 2 meters in 1 week

By Bella Cariaso | 17 hours ago
The water level in Angat Dam in Bulacan has dropped by almost two meters in just one week amid increased consumption due to...
Nation
fbtw
2 suspects in Chinese woman&rsquo;s kidnap held

2 suspects in Chinese woman’s kidnap held

By EJ Macababbad | 17 hours ago
Police on Tuesday arrested two suspects, including a Taiwanese, for allegedly kidnapping a Chinese woman in Manila.
Nation
fbtw
10 more Quezon City cops fired

10 more Quezon City cops fired

By Emmanuel Tupas | 17 hours ago
Ten more personnel of the Quezon City Police District were sacked from their posts yesterday due to alleged irregularities...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Quezon City bans single-use plastics at city hall

Quezon City bans single-use plastics at city hall

By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
As part of efforts to reduce plastic waste, the Quezon City government has prohibited the use of disposables and single-use...
Nation
fbtw
LTO: 671 driver&rsquo;s licenses suspended

LTO: 671 driver’s licenses suspended

By Christine Boton | 17 hours ago
Up to 671 drivers involved in traffic collisions and illegal drug use nationwide have had their licenses suspended for 90...
Nation
fbtw
Kanlaon victims to vote in alternate polling centers

Kanlaon victims to vote in alternate polling centers

By Gilbert Bayoran | 17 hours ago
The Office of Civil Defense will not allow people displaced by the eruption of Kanlaon Volcano in Negros to return home...
Nation
fbtw
Sexagenarian woman shot dead in Abra

Sexagenarian woman shot dead in Abra

By Artemio Dumlao | 21 hours ago
A woman in her 60s died while being rushed to the hospital after an unidentified gunman shot her twice around 11:15 a.m. on...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with