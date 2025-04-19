Drowning incident prompts temporary closure of Benguet river

TUBA, Benguet — Barangay officials of Tadiangan in Tuba, Benguet, in coordination with the Tuba Municipal Police Station, have temporarily closed the Kagaling River at Sitio Hydro No. 2 to non-residents following a fatal drowning incident on Maundy Thursday, April 17.

A man was retrieved from the Hydro 4 River at Sitio Hydro 4, Nangalisan, Tuba, and was rushed to a medical facility in Baguio City, where he was declared dead on arrival.

The reported cause of death was severe asphyxia secondary to drowning.

The river closure took effect Friday afternoon and will remain in place until Sunday afternoon to prevent similar incidents.

Tuba police advised residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution when visiting rivers, hydro areas and other bodies of water.

“Avoid swimming in unfamiliar or unsupervised locations, especially where strong currents or sudden depth changes may occur. Children should be closely supervised, and all safety signs and local advisories must be strictly observed,” police said.