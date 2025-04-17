2 more bodies found in capsized vessel in Occidental Mindoro â€” PCG

2 more bodies found in capsized vessel in Occidental Mindoro — PCG

Coast Guard personnel carrying the cadaver of one crew member of MV Hong Hai 16 on April 17, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said that two more bodies were recovered on Thursday, April 17, from the dredging vessel, MV Hong Hai 16, which capsized near Barangay Malawaan, Rizal, Occidental Mindoro.

This brings the total number of fatalities to four, with three bodies recovered from the vessel and one crew member who died at the hospital.

The first of the two bodies was recovered by the Coast Guard’s Special Operations Unit at 8:15 a.m. from the accommodation area below the bridge of the sunken vessel.

The second body was found at around 11:36 a.m. inside a cabin located on the vessel’s main deck.

The total number of survivors remains at 14, while seven crew members are still missing.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard Marine Environmental Protection – Emergency Response Group Southern Tagalog has deployed oil spill booms around the capsized vessel as a precautionary measure to contain any potential oil leaks.

The vessel capsized on April 15, 100 meters from the shoreline of Barangay Malawaan, Rizal.

It is manned by 13 Filipinos and 12 Chinese nationals, according to the vessel’s operator Keen Peak Corp.