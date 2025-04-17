No trains, Pasig ferry during Holy Week

Metro Rail Transit Line 3, Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 and the Pasig River ferry service will be closed today until Easter Sunday.

MANILA, Philippines — Rail transport and ferry services in Metro Manila will be suspended during Holy Week.

Metro Rail Transit Line 3, Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 and the Pasig River ferry service will be closed today until Easter Sunday.

Operations will resume on April 21.The Philippine National Railways will suspend trips to Laguna, Quezon and Bicol tomorrow and return on Sunday.