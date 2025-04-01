8 Antipolo cops awarded for swift arrest of road rage suspect

Philippine National Police Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil awards the Medal of Merit to an Antipolo City Police officer on Monday, March 31, 2025.

MANILA, Philippines — Eight officers from the Antipolo City Police were awarded the “Medalya ng Kagalingan” for swiftly apprehending the suspect involved in the road rage altercation-turned-shooting incident on March 30.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Rommel Francisco Marbil personally presented the medals to the officers on Monday, March 31, at the Antipolo Component City Police Station.

The officers awarded were:

Police Lieutenant Orlando Santos Jalmasco

Police Chief Master Sergeant Rannel Delos Santos Cruz

Police Corporal Kaveen John Rubia Vea

Police Corporal Joeban Acosta Abendaño

Police Corporal Niño Cipriano Chavez

Patrolman Reylan Rivarez De Chavez

Patrolman Michael Keith Lalican Panganiban

Patrolman John Mark Bacli Manahan

"Dahil sa agarang pagresponde ng ating mga pulis, napigilan ang mas malalang insidente at agad na nadakip ang suspek. Ito ang klase ng propesyonalismo at dedikasyon na isinusulong ng PNP. Patuloy kaming magbabantay upang tiyakin ang kapayapaan at hustisya para sa ating mga mamamayan," Marbil said.

(Thanks to the swift response of our police officers, a more serious incident was prevented, and the suspect was quickly apprehended. This is the kind of professionalism and dedication that the PNP upholds. We will continue to monitor the situation to ensure peace and justice for our citizens.)

The Medalya ng Kagalingan, also known as the PNP Medal of Merit, is awarded to uniformed personnel who demonstrate heroism in the line of duty, as outlined in the National Police Commission Memorandum Circular 93-018.

The 28-year-old suspect, identified by the alias “Kenneth,” was arrested for shooting four victims, including his partner, following a fistfight over a traffic dispute. One of the victims died the day after the incident, succumbing to a gunshot wound to the head.

The Antipolo City Police filed multiple frustrated homicide charges against the suspect on Monday. Its city police chief, Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Manongdo, said the case will be amended to include the death of the 52-year-old victim.