Antipolo road rage shooting turns fatal as one victim dies from head wounds

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
April 1, 2025 | 10:36am
MANILA, Philippines — One of the three victims in the Antipolo road rage altercation-turned-shooting died a day after the incident, city police chief Lieutenant Colonel Ryan Manongdo confirmed on Monday, March 31.

According to a hospital report, Manongdo said the 52-year-old victim, with the alias “Peter,” lost his life after succumbing to a gunshot wound to the head.

The city police said they will update the multiple frustrated homicide raps filed against the 28-year-old suspect, known by the alias “Kenneth,” following the death of one of the victims.

“‘Yung naisampa natin ngayong hapon na three counts of frustrated murder, bale ia-upgrade natin 'yan, ia-amend natin siya kasi patay na 'yung biktima, 'yung nakita nating nakahandusay, 'yung binaril sa ulo,” Manongdo said in a Facebook live broadcast on Monday evening.

(The case we filed this afternoon for three counts of frustrated murder will be upgraded. We will amend it because the victim, the one we saw lying down, the one shot in the head, has died.)

What went before

The road rage incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Sunday, March 30, when Kenneth was seen in multiple videos circulating online pulling out a gun after a fistfight.

Right after the altercation, the Antipolo City Police initially reported that all three wounded victims had survived and were rushed to Cabading Hospital for treatment.

Earlier reports indicated that two of the victims had been discharged, while one was undergoing surgery.

The two victims were identified as 22-year-old “Patrick,” who was shot in the right arm, and 29-year-old “Davis,” who was shot in the chest.

A female victim, identified by Mayor Jun Ynares III as the suspect's partner, was also seen in the footage. She appeared injured as the suspect carried her to his vehicle.

Police authorities conducted a hot pursuit operation and arrested Kenneth at a checkpoint border in Masinag, Barangay Mayamot, Antipolo City. 

Their initial investigation also revealed that Kenneth and his partner were returning from a resort when they encountered a group of riders. The conflict was reportedly triggered by a traffic dispute.

'Carried away by emotions' 

Kenneth explained to reporters that he was rushing because his vehicle was on standby or hazard in traffic, and while he asked for forgiveness, he insisted that the person wearing the helmet was very angry, which led to the fistfight.

“Hindi ko naman po talaga sinasadya po Ma’am, nadala lang po talaga ako ng emosyon (I really didn’t mean to, Ma’am. I was just carried away by my emotions),” he said at the police station. 

Manongdo previously reported that Kenneth is licensed to own and possess firearms, but he is not authorized to carry one due to the election gun ban, which remains in effect until June 11.

Kenneth said he was aware of the gun ban, but he kept the firearm in his vehicle for protection in case of emergencies involving his children.

