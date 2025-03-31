16 NPAs, 20 supporters surrender in Sultan Kudarat

Each of the guerrillas who surrendered on March 28, 2025 first turned over a combat weapon to the Army's 57th Infantry Battalion before pledging to reform for good in the presence of local executives in Lebak town, Sultan Kudarat.

COTABATO CITY — Sixteen members of the New People's Army, along with 20 supporters who had collected food and money from villagers, surrendered in the seaside town of Lebak in Sultan Kudarat on Saturday, March 29.

Local executives told reporters on Monday, March 31, that all 36 individuals agreed to surrender following the joint efforts of senior members of the Lebak Municipal Peace and Order Council, officials from the Army’s 57th Infantry Battalion led by Lt. Col. Aeron Gumabao, and their superior, Brig. Gen. Michael Santos, commander of the 603rd Infantry Brigade.

Major Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the Army’s 6th Infantry Division, said the group first turned over their assault rifles, shotguns, 40-millimeter grenade launchers, pistols and homemade explosives to the 57th IB before pledging allegiance to the government in the presence of local officials, including Lebak Mayor Frederick Celestial.

The symbolic surrender ceremony took place in Barangay Salangsang, Lebak, and was attended by barangay officials and traditional community leaders from across the coastal town of Sultan Kudarat.

Since 2023, more than 400 members of the NPA have surrendered in batches to various units of the 6th ID in Central Mindanao, as well as to officials of the regional police offices in the Bangsamoro region and in Administrative Region 12.

Gumiran stated that the 57th IB, the 603rd Infantry Brigade, and the local government unit of Lebak will cooperate in reintegrating the group that surrendered on Saturday into their respective communities.