PNP denies CIDG chief resigned after Duterte arrest

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
March 18, 2025 | 12:00am
PNP denies CIDG chief resigned after Duterte arrest
Detection Group (CIDG) Director Major General Nicolas Torre III on March 13, 2025
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) yesterday dismissed reports that Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III resigned from his post following the arrest of former president Rodrigo Duterte last week.

In a Viber message to The STAR, PNP public information office chief Col. Randulf Tuaño clarified that posts circulating online featured Torre’s resignation offer during his stint at the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

Torre resigned as QCPD chief in August 2023 following a road rage incident involving a policeman and a cyclist along Quezon Avenue.

The PNP said Torre resigned to allow an impartial probe into the incident.

He said he wanted to prove that there would be no cover-up in the probe and he was committed to uncovering the truth.

Torre was replaced at the time by former QCPD public information office chief Brig. Gen. Redrico Maranan.

Torre served the warrant for Duterte’s arrest on March 11.

