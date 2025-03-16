2 arrested, P1.6-M worth of shabu seized in 2 PDEA-9 operations

The shabu peddler arrested in an entrapment operation in Dipolog City by agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 is now in detention.

COTABATO CITY — Agents of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-9 seized P1.6 million worth of shabu from two dealers arrested in separate operations on Tuesday, March 11.

Maharani Gadaoni-Tosoc, director of PDEA-9, told reporters on Wednesday, March 12, that the two suspects are now both locked in detention facilities. They would be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

PDEA-9 agents apprehended shabu peddler Louie Jay Caincay Ugsimar in an entrapment operation in Barangay Galas, Dipolog City. The operation led to the seizure of P340,000 worth of shabu, which will be used as evidence in filing criminal charges against him.

Ugsimar was immediately detained by PDEA-9 agents after selling illegal drugs to them during the operation, which was conducted with the assistance of operatives from the Dipolog City Police Office.

On the same day, agents of PDEA-9 and policemen also arrested trafficker Ronald Pepito Doble in a sting along Villalobos Street in Barangay Zone IV, Zamboanga City. The operation led to the confiscation of P1.3 million worth of shabu from him.

Gadaoni-Tosoc said the entrapment operation, which resulted in Doble's detention and the seizure of 200 grams of shabu, was planned with the help of confidential informants aware of his drug peddling activities in Zamboanga City and surrounding areas.