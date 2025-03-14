2 â€˜Redsâ€™ slain in Bukidnon encounter

^

2 ‘Reds’ slain in Bukidnon encounter

John Unson - The Philippine Star
March 14, 2025 | 12:00am
Satellite image shows Bukidnon.
COTABATO CITY , Philippines —  Two alleged leaders of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an encounter in Cabanglasan, Bukidnon on Monday.

Alfredo Banawan and Joen Hermo Sagula were reportedly officials of the NPA’s North Central Mindanao Regional Committee, whose leaders are facing criminal cases in courts in Northern Mindanao, Davao region and Caraga.

Banawan and Sagula were wanted for charges of extortion, arson, multiple murder and drug trafficking filed by local executives, indigenous tribes in Bukidnon and the Northern Mindanao police.

The Army’s 403rd Infantry Brigade said the group of Banawan and Sagula assaulted the 1st Special Forces Battalion, triggering a firefight in Barangay Iba.

The troopers were responding to reports about a group of men extorting villagers in Sitio Iba when they were attacked by the rebels.     

