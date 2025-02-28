^

4 bomb-makers from terror group surrender in Maguindanao del Sur

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 28, 2025 | 5:51pm
4 bomb-makers from terror group surrender in Maguindanao del Sur
The four men from a local terror group who surrendered to the Philippine Army are currently undergoing religious reorientation with the help of Muslim preachers supporting the government’s anti-terror campaign in Central Mindanao.
COTABATO CITY — Four bomb-making experts from a local terror group pledged allegiance to the government in a surrender ceremony attended by local executives and Army officials in Datu Anggal Midtimbang, Maguindanao del Sur, on Thursday, February 27.

Army Brig. Gen. Donald Gumiran, commander of the 6th Infantry Division, told reporters on Friday, February 28, that the four men surrendered with the joint efforts of local executives in Datu Anggal Midtimbang, as well as officials from the 1st Mechanized Battalion, led by Lt. Col. Robert Betita, and Col. Edgar Catu, commander of the 601st Infantry Brigade.

The four men first handed over an M16 rifle, two caliber .30 M1 Garand rifles, a 40-millimeter grenade launcher, and improvised explosive devices that could be detonated remotely using mobile phones. They then renounced their membership with the now defunct Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters during a surrender ceremony at the headquarters of the 1st Mechanized Battalion in Datu Anggal Midtimbang.

The BIFF and its ally, the Dawlah Islamiya, are known for promoting hatred towards non-Muslims. Both groups have gained notoriety for bombing buses and business establishments to extort protection money from owners on a regular basis.

"We are thankful to all local officials and barangay leaders who helped secure their surrender through dialogues," Gumiran said.

More than 800 members of both groups have returned to the fold of law in batches since 2020 and got reintegrated into society via the 6th ID’s reconciliation program for violent religious extremists.

BIFF

MAGUINDANAO DEL SUR
