^

Nation

Cotabato PWD sector welfare-advocacy group launched

John Unson - Philstar.com
February 23, 2025 | 5:00pm
Cotabato PWD sector welfare-advocacy group launched
The first ever meeting of officials of the newly-organized Cotabato Persons With Disability Provincial Federation was held in Kabacan town on Feb. 21, 2025.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — Persons with disabilities in Cotabato province now have a bloc to represent them in multi-sector dialogues pertaining to issues and concerns besetting their community.

The pioneering Cotabato Persons With Disability Provincial Federation, or CPWDPF, has representatives from all 17 towns in the province and in its capital, Kidapawan City.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao cities on Sunday, February 23, stated that CPWDPF officials met just last Friday in Kabacan municipality and discussed how they can support the humanitarian programs of Cotabato Gov. Emmylou Mendoza for PWDs in the province.

Mendoza, chairperson of the multi-sector Regional Development Council 12, Arleen Timson, chief of the Cotabato Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office, and Kabacan Mayor Evangeline Guzman together organized the first ever conference of the CPWDPF.

Officials of the CPWDPF, the first ever in Region 12, planned out community programs that would benefit PWDs in far-flung areas in the province during their first ever meeting last Friday in Kabacan in the 3rd district of the province. 

“Our PWD community in the province now has a strong voice via this federation,” Guzman said.

The officers of the CPWDPF are from the Muslim, Christian and indigenous communities in Cotabato province, according to Guzman.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

Housewife claims P314.5 million lotto prize

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 2 days ago
59-year-old housewife emerged as the solo winner of the P314.591-million Ultra Lotto 6/58 jackpot on Jan. 5.
Nation
fbtw

Bomb planted in car of STAR photojournalist

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Police are investigating the bombing of the car of The STAR photojournalist Michael Varcas outside his residence in Barangay Pinyahan in Quezon City on Feb. 18.
Nation
fbtw
Cop arrested for extortion

Cop arrested for extortion

By Ed Amoroso | 18 hours ago
A police officer has been arrested for alleged extortion in Calamba, Laguna.
Nation
fbtw
Villar conducts market tours, listens to vendors

Villar conducts market tours, listens to vendors

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
Senatorial candidate Camille Villar listened to concerns of vendors when she toured public markets in Silay and Talisay in...
Nation
fbtw
P10.27-million marijuana plants destroyed in Sulu

P10.27-million marijuana plants destroyed in Sulu

By Roel PareÃ±o | 18 hours ago
Up to P10.27 million worth of marijuana plants were destroyed following a raid on a plantation in Sulu.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Lawmakers welcome postponement of BARMM polls

Lawmakers welcome postponement of BARMM polls

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 18 hours ago
House lawmakers yesterday thanked President Marcos for signing a law resetting the parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro...
Nation
fbtw

5 die in Luzon motorcycle accidents

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Five people died in separate motorcycle accidents in Bulacan and Rizal in the past two days.
Nation
fbtw
Davao region workers to receive pay hike

Davao region workers to receive pay hike

By Rhodina Villanueva | 18 hours ago
Minimum wage earners in Davao region are expected to receive a higher take-home pay after the Regional Tripartite Wages and...
Nation
fbtw

‘Stop using transit flights in deporting POGO workers’

By Emmanuel Tupas | 18 hours ago
Saying connecting flights are used to escape to other countries, the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission advised the Bureau of Immigration to stop using transit flights in deporting foreigners caught working...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with