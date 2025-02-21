DJ’s boyfriend skips NBI summon

MANILA, Philippines — Businessman Jam Ignacio, the fiancé of disc jockey and social media influencer Jellie Aw, snubbed the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)’s summon over allegations of physical abuse.

Ignacio’s lawyer, Oscar Karaan, said his client opted to face the complaint before the prosecutor’s office instead of attending the NBI probe.

“We sent a letter to the NBI that he would no longer appear during the hearing,” Karaan said.

While Ignacio intends to face the accusations filed against him, he expressed hope for an amicable resolution.

Karaan said Ignacio has been making efforts to reconcile with Aw.

“He is trying to mend things with his girlfriend so that they can settle this out of court,” Karaan said.

Despite efforts to settle, Karaan said Ignacio would face the complaint if it proceeds.

The NBI summoned Ignacio after Aw filed a complaint, alleging that Ignacio physically assaulted her, nearly causing her death.

Aw said the incident stemmed from a confrontation after they met with friends, including a fellow disc jockey whom Ignacio was allegedly jealous of.