^

Nation

Justice sought for slain criminology graduate

Ghio Ong - The Philippine Star
February 21, 2025 | 12:00am
Justice sought for slain criminology graduate
Christian Tendido Ambon died yesterday after being accused of theft and mobbed by residents of a barangay.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The family of a criminology graduate accused of theft in Malate, Manila is seeking justice following his death.

Christian Tendido Ambon died yesterday after being accused of theft and mobbed by residents of a barangay.

According to his family, Ambon chased after a thief who stole his cell phone on Feb. 8. He followed the suspect to a house.

Occupants of the house and neighbors beat up Ambon. Barangay officials tied him up.

Ambon was reportedly stabbed with an ice pick.

Trespassing and frustrated murder charges were filed by the alleged thief against Ambon.

Ambon reportedly went to Manila from his hometown in Las Navas, Northern Samar to look for a job.

His family sought the help of Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

Manila Police District spokesman Maj. Philipp Ines said probers are looking into the incident.         

JUSTICE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Man dies after jumping off footbridge

Man dies after jumping off footbridge

By Ghio Ong | 1 day ago
A man died after jumping off a footbridge in front of the University of Sto. Tomas along España Boulevard in Manila...
Nation
fbtw
UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus

UST clarifies fatal incident took place outside campus

12 hours ago
The University of Sto. Tomas clarified on Wednesday, February 19 that the fatal incident that took place along España...
Nation
fbtw
Slain doctor&rsquo;s partner surrenders

Slain doctor’s partner surrenders

By Emmanuel Tupas | 1 day ago
The alleged partner of a doctor who was found dead with a gunshot to the head in Naga, Camarines Sur surrendered to the National...
Nation
fbtw
School principal gets 11 years for &lsquo;pocketing&rsquo; P5,000

School principal gets 11 years for ‘pocketing’ P5,000

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 2 days ago
A public school principal in Virac, Catanduanes has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for alleged falsification of public...
Nation
fbtw
Court orders Quiboloy: Explain unauthorized video

Court orders Quiboloy: Explain unauthorized video

By EJ Macababbad | 1 day ago
A Pasig City court has ordered the camp of accused sex offender Apollo Quiboloy to explain why his pre-recorded video was...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

2 stabbed in Pasig high school brawl

By EJ Macababbad | 39 minutes ago
A riot at Rizal High School in Pasig City resulted in the stabbing of two students yesterday afternoon.
Nation
fbtw
7 hurt in 10-vehicle smashup in Caloocan

7 hurt in 10-vehicle smashup in Caloocan

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 39 minutes ago
Seven people were injured after a jeepney crashed into nine vehicles along Samson Road in Caloocan on Wednesday night.
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;House employee&rsquo; faces rap for EDSA busway violation

‘House employee’ faces rap for EDSA busway violation

By Ghio Ong | 39 minutes ago
A motorist claiming to be an employee at the House of Representatives is facing charges for using the EDSA busway on Tue...
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits PNP headquarters

Fire hits PNP headquarters

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 39 minutes ago
A fire broke out yesterday at the firearms testing center of the Philippine National Police at Camp Crame in Quezon City...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with