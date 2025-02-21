Justice sought for slain criminology graduate

Christian Tendido Ambon died yesterday after being accused of theft and mobbed by residents of a barangay.

MANILA, Philippines — The family of a criminology graduate accused of theft in Malate, Manila is seeking justice following his death.

According to his family, Ambon chased after a thief who stole his cell phone on Feb. 8. He followed the suspect to a house.

Occupants of the house and neighbors beat up Ambon. Barangay officials tied him up.

Ambon was reportedly stabbed with an ice pick.

Trespassing and frustrated murder charges were filed by the alleged thief against Ambon.

Ambon reportedly went to Manila from his hometown in Las Navas, Northern Samar to look for a job.

His family sought the help of Sen. Raffy Tulfo.

Manila Police District spokesman Maj. Philipp Ines said probers are looking into the incident.