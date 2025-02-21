^

7 hurt in 10-vehicle smashup in Caloocan

Mark Ernest Villeza - The Philippine Star
February 21, 2025 | 12:00am
Caloocan City has the third-biggest population among highly urbanized cities.
Philstar.com / File

MANILA, Philippines — Seven people were injured after a jeepney crashed into nine vehicles along Samson Road in Caloocan on Wednesday night.

According to city police public information office chief Pat. Maria Magdalena Obrial, the jeepney was heading to Malabon when the driver reportedly lost control of the wheel due to brake failure.

As a result, the jeepney plowed through a car, two motorcycles, a tricycle, two bicycles and three other jeeps.

“The jeepney also hit two pedestrians,” Obrial told The STAR.

One of the victims is a 17-year-old pedestrian who suffered minor injuries. Four of the victims are still in the hospital.

The jeepney driver was arrested. Charges of reckless imprudence resulting in multiple physical injuries and damage to property will be filed against him.

