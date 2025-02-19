Quezon City rolls out hybrid vehicles

MANILA, Philippines — The Quezon City government has launched a centralized vehicle management system to enhance efficiency and strengthen efforts to promote environmental sustainability.

Through the centralized system, city hall departments will no longer need to purchase their own vehicles.

Instead of using a locally-developed transport management system, employees can use the city government’s 23 hybrid vehicles and three commuter vans for official businesses.

These include business monitoring, project site inspections, meetings with barangay officials and participation in social welfare initiatives.

“Through the centralized vehicle management system, we are dedicated to streamlining internal processes within our government offices, leading to efficient delivery of services,” Mayor Joy Belmonte said in a statement.

The initiative also aims to promote environmental sustainability by maximizing the use of the hybrid vehicles.

“The hybrid vehicles are capable of seamlessly transitioning between gasoline and electric power, promising substantial savings on fuel and maintenance costs, further underscoring the city government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and environmental stewardship,” the local government said.

The city’s Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability Department, in collaboration with Clean Air Asia, will monitor the impact of the project by utilizing data from the city’s air monitoring systems.

“As Quezon City takes this significant step toward modernization and sustainability, the centralized vehicle management system is poised to enhance operational efficiency while contributing to a cleaner, greener future for all,” city hall said.