MMDA suspends number coding on Christmas, New Year

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
December 18, 2024 | 8:20pm
MMDA suspends number coding on Christmas, New Year
Heavy volume of motorists ply the southbound lane of EDSA in Cubao, Quezon City before dawn, (August 18, 2022).
Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines —The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) will temporarily suspend the expanded number coding scheme on select days for the holiday season.

“Tumataas ang bilang ng mga sasakyan sa lansangan dahil sa dami ng bilang ng magbabakasyon at ipagdiriwang ang Kapaskuhan. Saan man ang iyong destinasyon, laging tandaan: planuhin ang biyahe, sumunod sa batas trapiko, at mag-ingat sa pagmamaneho,” the MMDA said in a Facebook post on December 18. 

(The number of vehicles on the roads is increasing due to the many people going on vacation and celebrating Christmas. Wherever your destination may be, always remember: plan your trip, follow traffic rules, and drive safely.)

The number coding scheme in Metro Manila will be suspended on the following dates:

  • Tuesday, December 24: Christmas Eve (special non-working holiday)
  • Wednesday, December 25: Christmas Day (regular holiday)
  • Monday, December 30: Rizal Day (regular holiday)
  • Tuesday, December 31: New Year's Eve (special non-working holiday)
  • Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025: New Year's Day (regular holiday)

December 25, 30 and January 1 are regular holidays.

Meanwhile, December 24 and 31 are special non-working holidays. 

