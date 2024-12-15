Man involved in online child exploitation nabbed in Parañaque

MANILA, Philippines — A 59-year-old building contractor, known by the alias “Anthony,” was arrested at B.F. Homes in Parañaque City last Thursday for his involvement in online child sexual exploitation activities.

Operatives from the District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) and the District Intelligence Division of the Southern Police District (SPD) served the warrant of arrest against the accused around 5 p.m. that day.

The arrest was made in connection with charges under the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act.

SPD director Brig. Gen. Bernard Yang confirmed that the arrest stemmed from a pending warrant for violations of Sections 4(M) and 4(A) of the law.

The warrant was issued by Julius Francis Galvez, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 96, Catanauan, Quezon on Dec. 12.

The accused faces a recommended bail of P200,000 for one charge, while the other remains non-bailable.

Following the arrest, the suspect was brought to the DSOU-SPD office for documentation and the subsequent return of the warrant to the court of origin.