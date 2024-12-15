^

Nation

Man involved in online child exploitation nabbed in Parañaque

Christine Boton - The Philippine Star
December 15, 2024 | 12:00am
Man involved in online child exploitation nabbed in ParaÃ±aque
This undated file photo shows children playing.
UNICEF / Joshua Estey, File

MANILA, Philippines — A 59-year-old building contractor, known by the alias “Anthony,” was arrested at B.F. Homes in Parañaque City last Thursday for his involvement in online child sexual exploitation activities.

Operatives from the District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) and the District Intelligence Division of the Southern Police District (SPD) served the warrant of arrest against the accused around 5 p.m. that day.

The arrest was made in connection with charges under the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act.

SPD director Brig. Gen. Bernard Yang confirmed that the arrest stemmed from a pending warrant for violations of Sections 4(M) and 4(A) of the law.

The warrant was issued by Julius Francis Galvez, presiding judge of the Regional Trial Court, Branch 96, Catanauan, Quezon on Dec. 12.

The accused faces a recommended bail of P200,000 for one charge, while the other remains non-bailable.

Following the arrest, the suspect was brought to the DSOU-SPD office for documentation and the subsequent return of the warrant to the court of origin.

ARRESTED
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Army collects 22 more unlicensed firearms in Maguindanao del Norte

Army collects 22 more unlicensed firearms in Maguindanao del Norte

By John Unson | 8 hours ago
Army officials collected 22 more unlicensed combat rifles, shotguns and grenade launchers surrendered on Thursday, December...
Nation
fbtw
Construction of four new hospitals in BARMM set

Construction of four new hospitals in BARMM set

By John Unson | 7 hours ago
The Bangsamoro parliament approved on third and final reading on Thursday, December 12, the construction of four new general...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Mandamus cannot compel Comelec to do recount&rsquo;

‘Mandamus cannot compel Comelec to do recount’

By Christine Boton | 1 day ago
A petition for a writ of mandamus cannot be used to compel the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to grant or deny a request...
Nation
fbtw
Manhunt on for 6 cops in teacher&rsquo;s robbery

Manhunt on for 6 cops in teacher’s robbery

By Ed Amoroso | 1 day ago
A tracker team has been formed to hunt down six dismissed policemen tagged in a robbery at the house of a retired teacher...
Nation
fbtw
President Marcos to Kanlaon residents: Move to safer ground

President Marcos to Kanlaon residents: Move to safer ground

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
As the threat of a more explosive or hazardous eruption in Kanlaon hangs, President Marcos yesterday appealed to residents...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Makati cited for good governance, emergency response

Makati cited for good governance, emergency response

By Christine Boton | 1 hour ago
Makati was recently recognized for its excellence in governance and disaster preparedness, receiving the Seal of Good Local...
Nation
fbtw
Mandatory evacuation ordered in Kanlaon

Mandatory evacuation ordered in Kanlaon

By Gilbert Bayoran | 1 hour ago
Mandatory evacuation is ongoing for remaining residents living within the six-kilometer-radius expanded danger zone of Kanlaon...
Nation
fbtw
10 tourism bills OK&rsquo;d on final reading

10 tourism bills OK’d on final reading

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading measures declaring 10 areas in the country as ecotourism...
Nation
fbtw
Non-working day in Mindoro town

Non-working day in Mindoro town

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
Residents of San Jose town in Occidental Mindoro will enjoy a non-working holiday tomorrow for the commemoration of the 80th Liberation...
Nation
fbtw
409 ex-MNLF combatants receive cash aid

409 ex-MNLF combatants receive cash aid

By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
Up to 409 former combatants of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) have received financial aid under the government’s...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with