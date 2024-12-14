^

Nation

Sectors in Basilan fuse ranks for safe, clean 2025 polls

John Unson - Philstar.com
December 14, 2024 | 6:19pm
Sectors in Basilan fuse ranks for safe, clean 2025 polls
Leaders of different sectors in Basilan, Army and police officials and representatives from the Commission on Elections signed a pact to cooperate in ensuring a peaceful and clean elections in the province in 2025 during a forum on Thursday, December 12, 2024.
Philstar.com / John Unson

COTABATO CITY, Philippines — The 2025 elections are still five months away but the local communities in Basilan are, this early, plotting a multi-sector  initiative meant to ensure its orderly, peaceful and clean conduct in the island province.

Officials of the Army’s 101st Infantry Brigade, the Basilan provincial police, personnel of line agencies and Bangsamoro ministries in the province and representatives of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front signed on Thursday, December 12, in Lamitan City, an agreement to cooperate in ensuring a peaceful and honest electoral exercise in the province next year.

In the forefront of the activity is the United States Institute of Peace, or USIP, led by its director for Strategic Communications and Capability Building Project, Aliah Adam, and top officials of the police and the military in Basilan.

The signatories to the manifesto first planned a common multi-sector election security program, under the auspices of the Commission on Elections, during a forum at the Lamitan City government's gymnasium, jointly facilitated by the 101st Infantry Brigade, which is led by Army Brig. Gen. Alvin Luzon, the USIP and the units in the province of the Police Regional Office-Bangsamoro Autonomous Region.

Basilan’s acting election supervisor, the lawyer Muamar Guyo, and provincial officials of the Bangsamoro education ministry also participated in the activity, where representatives of the MILF and the MILF had separately pledged to help the police, the military and the Commission on Elections maintain law and order in the province during the election period.

Participants to the forum, among them representatives from the Philippine Coast Guard, police officials and local community leaders also activated, during their gathering on Thursday, multi-sector quick reaction teams and  election monitoring action centers to help address election-related security issues in the province.

Police Brig. Gen. Romeo Juan Macapaz, director of PRO-BAR, and regional officials of the Comelec in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao told reporters on Saturday that they are grateful to Luzon and his subordinate-officers in the 101st Infantry Brigade and the USIP for embarking on the peace forum, something that they want done too in other BARMM provinces.

BANGSAMORO AUTONOMOUS REGION IN MUSLIM MINDANAO

COMELEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Manhunt on for 6 cops in teacher&rsquo;s robbery

Manhunt on for 6 cops in teacher’s robbery

By Ed Amoroso | 19 hours ago
A tracker team has been formed to hunt down six dismissed policemen tagged in a robbery at the house of a retired teacher...
Nation
fbtw
Doctors&rsquo; group finds 1,280 Tondo residents with TB

Doctors’ group finds 1,280 Tondo residents with TB

By Rhodina Villanueva | 19 hours ago
The doctors’ group Médicins Sans Frontières (MSF) has diagnosed 1,280 residents in a densely populated...
Nation
fbtw
Fake hygiene products seized in Bulacan

Fake hygiene products seized in Bulacan

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
Fake hygiene products worth about P72 million have been seized in separate raids in Bulacan, according to the National Bureau...
Nation
fbtw
84,040 Malabon residents get Christmas aid

84,040 Malabon residents get Christmas aid

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
To bring “holiday cheer and support” to its constituents, the Malabon city government distributed financial aid...
Nation
fbtw
3 slain in Mindanao attack

3 slain in Mindanao attack

By John Unson | 19 hours ago
Three people, including a woman and her baby, were killed in an attack by unidentified assailants in Radjah Buayan, Maguindanao...
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest

TWG eyed to ensure smooth Sulu transition

By Sheila Crisostomo | 19 hours ago
To ensure a smooth transition of the province of Sulu from the Bangsamoro to the national government, the intergovernmental relations body (IGRB) will create a technical working group (TWG) that will oversee the...
Nation
fbtw
&lsquo;Mandamus cannot compel Comelec to do recount&rsquo;

‘Mandamus cannot compel Comelec to do recount’

By Christine Boton | 19 hours ago
A petition for a writ of mandamus cannot be used to compel the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to grant or deny a request...
Nation
fbtw
QCPD to deploy 1,595 cops for Christmas season

QCPD to deploy 1,595 cops for Christmas season

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 19 hours ago
To ensure public safety during the Christmas season, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) will deploy 1,595 police personnel...
Nation
fbtw
Taiwanese crime ring leader nabbed in Makati

Taiwanese crime ring leader nabbed in Makati

By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
State security forces arrested on Thursday night an alleged leader of a Taiwanese crime ring in Makati City, the Presidential...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with