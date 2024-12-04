Cordillera, MIMAROPA workers to get pay hike

Construction workers are busy installing steel posts on top of a building along F. Torres Street in Santa Cruz, Manila on November 11, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Minimum wage earners in the Cordilleras and MIMAROPA are expected to receive a higher take-home pay before the year ends as their respective wage boards are finalizing deliberations on the salary adjustment.

The National Wages and Productivity Commission (NWPC) said the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) may issue new wage orders before the end of this month.

NWPC executive director Criselda Sy said they have no information regarding the amount of the increase, noting the wage boards in both regions are still reviewing the pay rates.

Meanwhile, wage boards in Bicol and Davao region are also in the process of determining the salary increase of the workers.

Wage deliberations for Davao region workers have yet to start this month.

Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said that RTWPBs in 14 regions are expected to complete deliberations on salary increase within the year.

Laguesma said the RTWPB in Bicol deferred the wage consultations as both employers and workers need to recover from the impact of typhoons.