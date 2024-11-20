BARMM governors urge postponement of polls

MANILA, Philippines — Four governors of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) are pushing for the postponement of the region’s first regular parliamentary elections.

In a statement released Wednesday, the governors cited the Supreme Court’s recent decision to exclude the Province of Sulu from the BARMM as a key reason for the delay.

The four signatories were Basilan Gov. Jim Hataman Salliman, Lanao del Sur Gov. Mamintal Alonto Adiong Jr., Maguindanao del Norte Gov. Abdulraof Macacua and Tawi-Tawi Gov. Yshmael Sali.

The officials argue that the decision necessitates a reconfiguration of electoral districts and a review of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL).

They also claimed that proceeding with the elections under the current circumstances would compromise the integrity of the electoral process and the principles enshrined in the BOL.

They likewise raised concerns about the equitable representation of the remaining BARMM provinces and the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision on the ongoing transition process.

The governors are urging Congress to enact legislation postponing the elections to May 11, 2026, believing the delay will allow for “a more comprehensive and inclusive electoral process”.