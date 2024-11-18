^

Nation

Singson commits to assist riders

The Philippine Star
November 18, 2024 | 12:00am
Singson commits to assist riders
Chavit Singson
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Senatorial candidate Chavit Singson yesterday reiterated his commitment to improving road safety, especially for motorcycle riders.

Singson made the statement during a gathering of motorcycle riders at the Iloilo Convention Center in Iloilo City.

As the principal sponsor of the gathering, Singson was not only a guest of honor, but a unifying presence for all motorcycle riders.

The event, organized by the Motorcycle Philippines Federation (MPF), discussed the growing number of road accidents involving motorcycles.

MPF administrative director Arturo Sta. Cruz said the gathering served as a memorial for lives lost and a platform to recognize ongoing efforts to enhance road safety.

In his opening remarks, Sta. Cruz referred to Singson as the “godfather of riders,” and cited his role in supporting the motorcycle-riding community.

“Everything we needed, Manong Chavit provided it for us. One call away, he gets it done,” Sta. Cruz said.

Singson expressed solidarity with the victims of road accidents, saying he will be there for them and the entire motorcycle-riding community.

Singson stressed the importance of trust and action in his political career, as indicated in his slogan, “May Isang Salita.”

He said the principle of the “word of honor” has been his guide in discharging his public duties. He gave assurance that when he commits to doing something, he ensures that he gets it done.

Singson said his tenure as governor of Ilocos Sur helped him support policies that protect people and ensure their safety.

He gave assurance that if he is elected as senator in the 2025 midterm elections, he would continue to prioritize the needs of the riders and push measures that protect them on the road.

“If I am given the opportunity to serve in the Senate, you will always have a champion in me,” Singson said.

