^

Nation

Bulusan Volcano alert status returned to normal

Dominique Nicole Flores - Philstar.com
November 12, 2024 | 12:58pm
Bulusan Volcano alert status returned to normal
Bulusan Volcano in Sorsogon.
Facebook / Taga Bikol Ako Kaya Oragon Ako

MANILA, Philippines — State seismologists at Phivolcs have lowered Bulusan Volcano's status due to its declining volcanic activity in recent months, signifying no volcanic unrest.

In Tuesday’s bulletin, November 12, Phivolcs announced that “Bulusan Volcano has returned to normalcy following a general decline in monitoring parameters.” 

Bulusan Volcano had been on Alert Level 1, indicating low-level unrest, since Oct. 25, 2023. After more than a year, Phivolcs has downgraded it to Alert Level 0.

State seismologists observed that volcanic earthquakes have dropped to “baseline levels” since the third week of August 2024, meaning there are at most five earthquakes per day.

Phivolcs said the reduced tectonic stresses from the 6.6-magnitude earthquake on Aug. 18, 2020 near the Masbate segment of the Philippine Fault Zone (PFZ) may have led to the decrease in volcanic earthquakes. 

Meanwhile, sulfur dioxide emissions from Bulusan Volcano's summit vents are reported to be low, averaging just 76 tonnes per day. Phivolcs added that the volcano’s springs have shown decreases in acidity, temperature and diffuse carbon dioxide levels.

“These parameters indicate that input from the shallow hydrothermal system has remained within background levels and that there has been no input from deep magma sources,” the Tuesday bulletin read. 

Degassing activity has also been maintaining background levels, producing very weak to moderate plumes since September 2023.

When will a new alert be raised? Phivolcs said that Alert Level 1 will only be issued if there is a “renewed increase” in volcanic earthquakes, emissions and degassing activity.

Local government units are still advised to restrict entry within the 4-kilometer radius of the Permanent Danger Zone, located near the vents on Bulusan Volcano’s south-southeastern slopes. 

Phivolcs also cautioned that hazards like steam-driven phreatic eruptions, rockfalls and landslides remain possible. 

Residents along the volcano's valleys and river channels should stay vigilant, as sediment-laden streams and lahars could still occur during prolonged rainfall.

Phivolcs said its Tuesday bulletin will be the last for Bulusan Volcano until further changes are observed.

vuukle comment

BULUSAN VOLCANO

PHIVOLCS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Suspect in shooting of LTO officer surrenders

Suspect in shooting of LTO officer surrenders

By Ed Amoroso | 2 days ago
A businessman, tagged as a suspect in the shooting of three people in Calapan City, including the assistant Land Transportation...
Nation
fbtw
109 file COCs for BARMM parliamentary polls

109 file COCs for BARMM parliamentary polls

By Mayen Jaymalin | 1 day ago
Up to 109 aspirants have filed certificates of candidacy (COCs) for the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous...
Nation
fbtw
Comelec to resolve cases of 300 nuisance candidates

Comelec to resolve cases of 300 nuisance candidates

By Rhodina Villanueva | 14 hours ago
Starting this week, the Commission on Elections will resolve the petitions for the declaration of some 300 local candidates...
Nation
fbtw
MMDA suspends coding, Pasig ferry trips due to Nika

MMDA suspends coding, Pasig ferry trips due to Nika

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority has suspended the number coding scheme and the operation of the Pasig River...
Nation
fbtw
P20/kilo rice unattainable during Marcos term &ndash; farmers

P20/kilo rice unattainable during Marcos term – farmers

By Bella Cariaso | 14 hours ago
The P20 per kilo rice is no longer achievable during the term of President Marcos, a group of farmers said yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UP Manila, Monash University partner to boost forensic science

UP Manila, Monash University partner to boost forensic science

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The University of the Philippines Manila has entered into a partnership with Monash University of Australia for the training...
Nation
fbtw

Manila archbishop won’t endorse 2025 poll bets

By Evelyn Macairan | 14 hours ago
The Archdiocese of Manila will welcome candidates in the May 2025 midterm elections, but no endorsement will be made.
Nation
fbtw

Man, 60, dies in motorcycle crash

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 14 hours ago
A 60-year-old man died after being hit by a motorcycle while crossing a street in Manila on Sunday night.
Nation
fbtw
MILF opposes BARMM parliamentary polls postponement

MILF opposes BARMM parliamentary polls postponement

By John Unson | 14 hours ago
The Moro Islamic Liberation Front is not seeking to postpone the first parliamentary elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with