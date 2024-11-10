Galvez backs BARMM poll postponement

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential peace adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. has backed Senate Bill 2862, which seeks to postpone the first Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) parliamentary polls next year to 2026.

Galvez said “resetting the elections gives us ample time to address concerns that come with Sulu’s exclusion from BARMM and ensure the Bangsamoro government’s resilience and readiness to lead.”

He pointed out during a hearing in the Senate on Thursday that a postponement would allow the reassignment of employees to ensure the continuity of service delivery in Sulu, continued implementation of ongoing and planned programs in the province and facilitate the transfer of ownership of Bangsamoro government-owned assets and properties in Sulu to appropriate entities.

“The one-year election reset is also the perfect time for the Bangsamoro Transition Authority to refine existing policies and codes in preparation for the elections, given that several Bangsamoro policies apply to the province of Sulu. The BTA must be afforded ample time to review and amend these as needed,” Galvez said.

He also said that a deferment of polls “is a strategic effort to address security threats that endanger the success” of the BARMM parliamentary election.

“The election reset will allow us to give considerable focus to socioeconomic programs rather than a divided concentration on the elections that may compromise our ongoing efforts,” Galvez added.