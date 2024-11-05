Probe POGO hub raid, DILG chief urged

MANILA, Philippines — Secretary Jonvic Remulla of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has been asked to conduct a motu proprio investigation on the raid conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) on a 40-story building in Ermita, Manila.

The management of Century Peak Tower said it would file cases against the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) and the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) over the raid.

On Oct. 29, personnel of the ACG and NCRPO raided the 23rd floor of the building, which according to police served as a hub for Philippine offshore gaming operator (POGO) and online scams.

The raid was conducted based on a search warrant issued on Vertex Technological Corp., which is no longer operating in the building, according to Century Peak’s management.

The raid led to the arrest of 85 people, including 69 foreigners. Of the number, 74 were released by the police after being held for over 48 hours without charges.

Remulla said he is studying if proper police protocols were followed during the raid.

“We will have a complete picture by Wednesday,” Remulla said in a message to The STAR.

Century Peak expressed concern about the PNP’s implementation of the search warrant, saying the “excessive police presence created anxiety among the tenants and disrupted the building’s operations.”

PNP stands by raid

PNP public information office chief Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo defended the raid.

Fajardo said their investigation showed that Vertex Technology reportedly rebranded as Quantum Solution.

“The target company was under investigation for violating the Securities Regulation Code for alleged involvement in cryptocurrency scams and online romance fraud,” Fajardo said.

The PNP conducted the raid in coordination with the Securities and Exchange Commission and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.

“The evidence recovered during the operation supported allegations of fraud against the company,” Fajardo said.

The PNP acknowledged Century Peak’s right to take legal action, but maintained that police acted within their jurisdiction.

“As far as the PNP-ACG is concerned, we are standing by the police operation,” Fajardo said.

She said the operation did not require the presence of the Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking or the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission since the case involved regulatory breaches and not human trafficking. — Bella Cariaso